The Boston Celtics is one of the few NBA franchises that boast an impressive history filled with epic championship runs and larger-than-life personalities.

Throughout its 77 years of existence, Beantown has seen its fair share of players that helped elevate the team to new heights. With that said, we take a look below at the best players to ever have played for Boston.

Unfortunately for Jayson Tatum, while he has been incredible so far for the Celtics, he didn’t make our Top 10 considering the rich history of Boston and what his predecessors have accomplished.

10 Sam Jones

The Celtics' majestic run with Bill Russell leading the team was definitely one for the ages. Fortunately, the legendary big man didn’t need to shoulder all the burden alone. He had Sam Jones to lift Boston up throughout several championship runs in the late ‘50s to the ‘60s.

With career averages of 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, Jones helped improve the Celtics’ offense by allowing Russell to dominate the paint, all thanks to his skill in draining the mid-range shot. His bulky 6-foot-4 frame, coupled with impressive ball handling, allowed Red Auerbach to play him either as the point guard, shooting guard, or small forward.

Jones’ stellar career included 10 NBA championships and five All-Star appearances, while the number 24 was retired by the Celtics in his honor. Undoubtedly, the Boston star has earned his spot on this list of the greatest players ever to wear Beantown green.

9 Bill Sharman

Even if his 6-foot-1 frame is small compared to his contemporaries in the ‘50s, Bill Sharman went out of his way to revolutionize the shooting guard position. Apart from averaging 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game during his 10-year career, Sharman also led the NBA in free throw percentage for seven seasons.

His efficiency from the charity stripe, along with everywhere else on the floor, opened the court for Bill Russell and made him an ideal partner for a skilled pass-first guard like Bob Cousy. At the end of it all, Sharman’s career culminated with four NBA championships, eight All-Star appearances, four All-NBA teams, and his number 21 being retired by Boston.

8 Dave Cowens

Even though he wasn’t the most decorated or accomplished Celtic out there, Dave Cowens still managed to lift the franchise up and lead it to two NBA titles. His defensive tenacity, physical 6-foot-9 frame, and willingness to do whatever it took to win molded Cowens into one of Boston’s greatest players.

Throughout his 11-year NBA career, Cowens notched 17.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Along with the pair of rings he achieved in Boston, he was also named in seven All-Star games and three All-NBA second teams, while he won the 1971 Rookie of the Year award, as well as a lone MVP award during the 1972-73 season.

7 Paul Pierce

When Paul Pierce entered the league in 1999, the Boston Celtics weren’t a franchise to be feared in the NBA. But after 15 seasons with the team, the All-Star forward ended his stint in Beantown with one ring, a Finals MVP, and 10 All-Star appearances.

Although considered one of the craftiest scorers in Celtics history, The Truth could do more on the court than just get some buckets. Apart from averaging 21.8 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from deep, Pierce could lock the opposing squad’s best wing player while creating opportunities for his teammates to score.

Even as he grew older and left Boston, Pierce’s experience and talent shone through until he retired. And with all of the accolades he won as part of Boston, it only makes sense for Pierce to make it into this list of franchise greats.

6 Bob Cousy

Before Steve Nash dropped jaws everywhere in the 2000s, Bob Cousy was already doing that feat back in the ‘50s. In his 13 seasons playing for the Celtics, the 6-foot-1 point guard led the league in assists for a total of eight years while notching 18.5 points per game.

Due to his hard work and unselfishness on the court, Cousy elevated the point guard position in the NBA and made heads turn when he played for Boston. The end result is an illustrious list of achievements, including six NBA championships, 13 All-Star appearances, a lone MVP award, and his number 14 being retired by the Celtics.

5 Robert Parish

Sometimes, a player doesn’t need to be a big star to make a lasting impact on a franchise. Robert Parish did just that by showing up every night, playing his heart out, and doing the same thing the following game.

In his 14 seasons playing for the Celtics, Parish posted averages of 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while connecting 53 percent of his shots from the field. At his peak, The Chief gave Boston 20 points and 10 boards on a nightly basis, a feat that helped the franchise lock four NBA championships down. Thanks to his steady presence on the court, the Celtics retired his number 00 in honor of his contributions to the franchise.

4 Kevin McHale

With perhaps the most impressive post game during his time, Kevin McHale was instrumental in putting the Celtics on top of the league for numerous years in the ‘80s. In his 13-year NBA stint, played entirely for Beantown, the All-Star power forward made his position relevant by combining his 6-foot-10 frame with exceptional footwork to generate offense while also contributing credible defense on the other end of the court.

During his time playing for the Celtics, McHale averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. But apart from those numbers, the All-Star averaged 39.4 minutes and 21.2 points in 21 playoff games in 1987 with a broken navicular bone in his right foot. This moment in his career solidified Boston’s love for McHale as they saw the three-time NBA champion and seven-time All-Star give it his all for the city.

3 John Havlicek

While John Havlicek’s name doesn’t have the same impact as Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant these days, the Celtics star holds the distinction of having more rings than either of the two superstars.

During his 16-year run in the NBA, the 6-foot-5 small forward averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. But above all, Havlicek’s durability in all those years made him stand out from the rest of these Celtics stars, especially after missing a maximum of just seven games per season and playing through a separated shoulder in 1973.

With the combination of exceptional longevity, offensive productivity, and a massive heart for the game, Havlicek’s ascension through the ranks is justified. Add the 13 seasons he was named as an All-Star and a lone Finals MVP, and no one would question the franchise for retiring his number 17 in 1978.

2 Larry Bird

Right before Larry Bird entered the league in 1979, the Celtics weren’t really doing that great. The moment he stepped on the court for his first game, though, it became clear that the franchise found its new star in him right away.

With averages of 24.3 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from deep, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, it’d be really hard for opposing squads to limit Bird’s impact whenever he stepped onto the court. His incredible 6-foot-9 size, coupled with unlimited range from all over the floor and a crafty basketball IQ, made him such a dangerous player to face.

Even during his final season in 1992, Bird was still averaging 20.2 points, a testament to his innate offensive talent at age 35. When everything was said and done, the Hall of Famer retired with three rings, two Finals MVPs, three regular season MVPs, a Rookie of the Year award, and his number 33 being retired by Boston.

1 Bill Russell

Sitting on top of this list of Boston legends is one individual who didn’t just win the most rings in NBA history, he also paved the way for African-Americans to gain more equality and freedom in the United States. Bill Russell entered the league in 1956 and went on to bag 11 rings and five MVPs, all while becoming a 12-time All-Star. He also averaged 15.1 points, 22.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Above all of those numbers, Russell fought for the rights of African-Americans by leading several marches against racism. He also conducted basketball workshops for African-American and white children, along with becoming the first Black coach of any professional sport in the United States.

With those accomplishments on and off the court, it’s pretty hard to go against the fact that Russell is the best player to ever play for the Celtics.

It would take a lot for current Boston stars, such as Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, to topple one of these guys. Perhaps winning a title or more with the franchise will put them in the conversation, but until they do so, it’s hard to argue their case.