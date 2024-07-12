Highlights Nate Archibald was a prime scoring leader for the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. After winning the 2024 NBA Championship, the Celtics surpassed the L.A. Lakers with the most titles for a franchise in NBA history, with 18 championships.

Due to the continued success of this Celtic franchise, the team has seen many All-Star and superstar point guards play for them during their 73 years in the NBA. Here are the five best point guards to ever put on a Celtics uniform.

5 Nate Archibald

The former scoring leader finishes his career with Boston

In his prime, Nate Archibald was one of the best point guards in the NBA. In the 1972-73 season, Archibald led the NBA in both points per game and assists per game, which has never been done in the history of the NBA. After many successful seasons playing for the Kansas City Kings, he eventually made his way to the Boston Celtics.

While Archibald was no longer in his prime, he was still an extremely valuable player for Boston. Archibald helped the Celtics win a championship in 1981 and was named an All-Star in the '81 season and took home the All-Star MVP award. Archibald made two other All-Star teams for the Celtics, including in 1980 and 1982.

Nate Archibald's Stats as a Celtic Category Stats PPG 12.5 RPG 1.9 APG 7.1 FG% .469 3PT% .224

The peak of Archibald's career may not have been with Boston, but the former scoring champion ended up having a great end of his career for the Celtics and will go down as one of the greatest point guards in the history of the franchise.

4 Dennis Johnson

The Celtics point guard during the Larry Bird era

Dennis Johnson is the epitome of exactly the player a team wants in a starting point guard. The five-time All-Star has played for three different teams in his career, and while Boston may have been the last stop, it was arguably the most important one of his career, as he won two championships with the team, in 1984 and 1986.

Johnson was the perfect fit with the Celtics, as Larry Bird and Kevin McHale needed a pass-first point guard, and that's exactly what Johnson provided. Johnson's assists numbers rose quite a bit once he joined the Celtics, and this change of playstyle for him is what helped the Celtics win two championships.

Dennis Johnson's Stats as a Celtic Category Stats PPG 12.6 RPG 3.2 APG 6.4 FG% .446 3PT% .156

Johnson willingly took a step back and became more of a pass-first guard. This was a testament to the type of player and leader that Johnson was, as he was able to sacrifice his points per game numbers in order to be the exact type of player that Boston needed. Johnson averaged 19.5 points per game in his All-Star season with the Phoenix Suns, compared to 13.2 his first year with Boston. He was willing to take a back seat in terms of his scoring, and it was nothing but a positive thing that ended up resulting in two championships.

Not only does Johnson have three All-Star appearances under his belt as a member of the Celtics, but he has also made it to three different All-Defensive Teams, including one appearance on the All-Defensive First Team.

Johnson may be best known as a member of the Phoenix Suns , but that doesn't take away from his greatness as a Celtic. Johnson played the most seasons of his career with Boston, and played quality championship basketball for every year he was a member of the Celtics organization.

Johnson's defense and playmaking, as well as his ability to score when needed, was a crucial part of the Celtics' 1984 and 1986 rings, and is also why Johnson deserves a spot as one of the Celtics' all-time greatest point guards.

3 Rajon Rondo

One of the greatest passers in the history of the game

Rajon Rondo spent the first nine seasons of his career as a member of the Boston Celtics, starting in 2006. After Rondo's rookie season, the Celtics decided to go into win-now mode by making the infamous trades that brought the Celtics their big three. These trades included acquiring All-Star forward Kevin Garnett and All-Star guard Ray Allen .

Rajon Rondo's Stats as a Celtic Category Stats PPG 11.0 RPG 4.7 APG 8.5 FG% .473 3PT% .252

These trades completely changed the trajectory of this team, and they went from having the worst record in the Eastern Conference to becoming a championship contender overnight. The Celtics had faith that after his rookie season, Rondo showed enough promise to be a starting point guard on a championship-contending roster. They ended up being unequivocally right.

The Celtics went on to win the NBA Finals in 2008, in large part due to Rondo's exceptional play throughout the playoffs. Throughout his career, Rondo was known to be a playoff performer. He was even coined the nickname "Playoff Rondo". While the Celtics only won one championship with Rondo running the offense, they came close in both 2010 and 2012, losing in game 7 of the finals and game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals respectively. Injuries also hurt their run in 2009, as Garnett was injured throughout the playoffs.

Rondo proved himself in Boston by making it to four different All-Star teams in his career, as well as leading the league in assists for two different seasons.

One aspect of Rondo's game that is unappreciated is his abilities on the defensive end. During his Celtics career, Rondo was named to both the All-Defensive First Team twice, as well as the All-Defensive Second Team twice. In 2010, Rondo also led the league in steals.

Rondo may have only won one championship in his tenure with Boston, but he was able to help revitalize the team with the help of Garnett, Allen, and Paul Pierce, and won the Celtics a championship for the first time in 22 years.

2 Jo Jo White

One of the best to ever do it in a Celtic uniform

Jo Jo White played for Boston for 10 of the 12 years that he was in the league, making his mark on the Celtics franchise. White was drafted with the ninth pick in the 1969 draft, widely viewed as the second best player in the class, outside of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar .

Jo Jo White's Stats as a Celtic Category Stats PPG 18.4 RPG 4.3 APG 5.1 FG% .442 3PT% N/A

In his ten years with Boston, White was named to the All-Star team seven times. White also helped lead the Celtics to two championships, in 1974 and 1976. White and John Havlicek were a deadly duo, and even though Bill Russell retired in 1969, the Celtics were able to stay relevant due to these two star players. White even managed to win the NBA Finals MVP award after the 1976 Finals, which is the only time a Celtics point guard has ever won the award.

Many tend to forget about White as he played in between the Bill Russell and Larry Bird eras, but there is no mistaking the 7-time All-Stars' impact on winning for this team.

1 Bob Cousy

The tandem of Cousy and Bill Russell was practically unstoppable

Bob Cousy's impact on the league was immediately felt as soon as he stepped on the court. Cousy was named to the All-Star team in his rookie year as well as every other season he played for the Boston Celtics.

Cousy spent his whole career in Boston other than when he came out of retirement seven years after last playing for the Celtics, in order to join the Cincinnati Royals. He only ended up playing seven games for the Royals, something that everyone, including Cousy, wants to forget.

Bob Cousy's Stats as a Celtic Category Stats PPG 18.5 RPG 5.2 APG 7.6 FG% .375 3PT% N/A

In total, Cousy has played for 13 different All-Star teams, as well as making the All-NBA First Team ten times, something only ten players in NBA history have achieved.

Cousy also won an MVP award in 1957, joining Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Dave Cowens as the only Celtics players to win an MVP. Cousy's Celtic career often gets overshadowed by Russell, but Cousy was able to win an MVP award before Russell was even drafted by the Celtics, proving that Cousy didn't need Russell to be an all-time great.

Cousy's individual accolades are impressive, but it's his impact on winning that made him as great as he was. Cousy won six championships with the Celtics, creating one of the most, if not the most dominating dynasties of all time. Cousy will forever be known as a winner, and if his career lined up better with Russells, he easily could have won 11–13 rings.