Highlights The Boston Celtics endured a 38-point blowout loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, a stark contrast to their previous performance.

Boston shot poorly at 36.3%; Dallas capitalized with 50.5% FG and 40.5% 3PM.

The Celtics now aim to bounce back in Game 5 to secure the franchise's 18th title.

The Boston Celtics got smacked hard by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Being one win away from winning their 18th title in franchise history, the 38-point blowout loss is one that will have the Celtics thinking long and hard about the mistakes they made throughout Friday night.

Despite this, head coach Joe Mazzulla understood that it might have been expected from Dallas to perform the way they did in Game 4, knowing that a lot would have to be done to prevail in the next game.

“I learned that Dallas was a great team. We’re going to have to earn it.” - Joe Mazzulla

Boston's Struggles in Game 4

Shot 36.3 percent from the field

After winning the first three games of the Finals, Boston seemed to have no momentum as Dallas played with their season on the line.

While the Mavericks shot 50.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, the Celtics struggled with shooting splits of 36.3 percent overall and 34.1 percent from downtown.

It ended a winning streak of 10 consecutive games, where Boston averaged 112.4 points per contest while only giving up 103 points to their opponents. They had highly efficient shooting numbers of 48.4 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep.

Focusing only on the Finals against Dallas, Boston has done well at being efficient from the field. In the first three games, they shot 46.3 percent overall and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc while outscoring the Mavericks by 10.7 points.

Understanding that the series remains ongoing with Dallas forcing Game 5, Mazzulla is focused on having Boston earn the win to fend off a potential series rally from the Mavericks.

It's important for Boston to not be phased by Dallas' dominant showing in Game 4, especially as they will hope for a better performance from their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They only put up 25 points combined on 7-of-22 shooting from the field, far from the 46 points they had been averaging in the Finals together before Game 4.

What's Next for Boston

Must bounce back in Game 5 at home

Boston missed a golden opportunity to sweep the Mavericks, a feat not seen in the NBA Finals since Golden State defeated Cleveland in 2018. For the Celtics, their last Finals sweep was in 1959 against the Minneapolis Lakers.

Despite this, Boston still holds a commanding 3-1 series lead and has yet to lose consecutive games in these playoffs. They must regroup and come back strong to clinch their 18th franchise title.

The Celtics will look to close out the series when they host Dallas for Game 5 on June 17 at 8:30 p.m. EST.