The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as we have moved on to the final four round. The lone game on the schedule features the Boston Celtics hosting the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 1 of this playoff series and why.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game 1 Info When Tues. May 21 Where TD Garden Time 8:00 PM EST Location Boston, MA TV ABC

Celtics vs. Pacers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Boston is a heavy favorite heading into Game 1

The top-seeded Boston Celtics breezed through the regular season with a 64-18 record during the regular season. Offensively, Boston finished 2nd and 1st in scoring offense and efficiency. At the other end of the court, they were fifth in scoring defense (109.2 PPG) and had the third-lowest defensive rating in the association (111.6 points per 100 possessions).

In the opening round of the playoffs, they eliminated an injury-plagued Miami Heat team in five games. This avenged last year’s loss to Miami in the Conference Finals. Their next opponent was the Cleveland Cavaliers. This series unfolded similarly to the Heat series. The Celtics routed Cleveland in the opener by a 120-95 margin. But Cleveland answered with a Game 2 win on Boston’s home court.

As the Celtics had done all season, they responded accordingly when faced with a little adversity. After a pair of Game 2 hiccups in both series, Boston won each of the next three games to close out both playoff opponents in five games, setting up a conference finals matchup featuring the league’s highest-scoring teams.

Meanwhile, things did not look good for Indiana in their second-round matchup against the New York Knicks. They dropped the first two games of that series and trailed 3-2 following a 121-91 loss at Madison Square Garden in Game 5. Facing elimination for the first time in the playoffs, the Pacers got up off the mat with a 116-103 win in Game 6 to force a seventh and final game at Madison Square Garden.

Although the Pacers were the top-scoring team in the association during the regular season, they had their fair share of road struggles. Going into Game 7, they were 1-5 on the road, including an 0-3 record against New York. However, the Pacers answered the bell once again. They dropped 39 points in the first quarter and led 39-27 after the first 12 minutes of action, setting the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

Although the injury-riddled Knicks battled to the end, the Pacers cruised to a 130-109 victory, putting them in the conference finals round for the first time since 2014. Indiana shot a sizzling 76.3 percent in the first half and finished with a 67.1 conversion rate for the game, which is the highest shooting percentage in an NBA playoff game.

The Pacers were not given much of a shot when they trailed 3-2 in the previous round. Can they defy the odds against the league's top team?

Now that the stage has been set for this Game 1 showdown, it's time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Celtics vs Pacers Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Following their second-round success against Cleveland, Boston enters this matchup as a 10-point favorite (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 Tuesday night games.

Indiana has covered the spread at a 70-percent rate in their last 10 games against Boston (7-3).

In the Celtics' last 14 home contests, they are 10-4 against the spread.

Prediction: Boston Celtics (-10)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 218 points. The line has moved to 208 points at the time of this writing (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

Player Prop Bets

Former NBA champion Pascal Siakam averaged 20 points per contest on 52.8 shooting in the seven-game series against the Knicks, making him the key player to watch for the Pacers. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Siakam is averaging 21.6 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In five games against the Boston Celtics this season, he has averaged 21.4 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 21.1 points per outing.

points per outing. Siakam has played against Eastern Conference teams 61 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 22.0 points per game.

points per game. In 27 matchups against teams in the Atlantic Division, the Pacers forward is averaging 20.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Siakam has averaged 18.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 points

Jayson Tatum is the player to watch. He currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 29.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 29.5 points.

Do Tatum’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Tatum is averaging 26.5 points per contest across 84 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 84 regular season and playoff games. In four games against the Pacers this season, he has averaged 32.5 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Tatum is averaging 24.3 points per outing.

points per outing. Tatum has played against Eastern Conference teams 56 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 26.5 points per outing.

In 20 matchups against teams in the Central Division, Tatum is averaging 26.4 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Tatum has averaged 24.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Jayson Tatum UNDER 29.5 points

Celtics vs. Pacers Final Picks

