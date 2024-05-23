Highlights The Boston Celtics are favored by 9 points in Game 2 despite struggles against the spread this season.

Betting trends favor the Indiana Pacers to cover the spread, with expectations for a high-scoring game.

Player prop bets suggest Tyrese Haliburton will exceed 19.5 points, while Jayson Tatum may fall below 30.5 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as we have moved on to the conference final round. The lone game on the schedule features the Boston Celtics hosting the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 2 of this playoff series and why.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game 2 Info When Thurs. May 21 Where TD Garden Time 8:00 PM EST Location Boston, MA TV ESPN

Celtics vs. Pacers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Boston remains the heavy favorite heading into Game 2

The Boston Celtics' and Indiana Pacers' paths to the Eastern Conference Finals differed vastly. The top-seeded Celtics closed out both of their series in five games en route to posting an 8-2 record. Meanwhile, the Pacers needed six games to eliminate the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. In the conference semifinals, they overcame a 3-2 deficit against a New York Knicks squad that was missing several players from its rotation. Coming into the series opener, these two teams were the two highest-scoring teams in the association during the regular season, and that trend continued in Game 1.

Fast-forward to the fourth quarter, the Pacers led by a 117-114 margin in the waning moments and appeared to be on their way to upsetting the league’s top team. But thanks to a few late-game blunders, the Celtics were gifted the opportunity to send the game into an extra period, which is exactly what happened, courtesy of this jumper from Jaylen Brown.

Boston – who entered the series opener as a double-digit favorite – managed to escape with a 133-128 victory to take a 1-0 series lead. On one hand, Boston emerged victorious in a game they should have lost. On the other hand, Indiana is left to ponder what might have been if they had been able to execute down the stretch.

“It’s unfortunate we did so many good things in this game that it came down to a couple of mistakes at the end, but it’s the NBA playoffs. We’ve got to learn from it, and we’ve got to bounce back.” – Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle

With that in mind, did the Celtics get the wake-up call they needed and respond accordingly going forward, or will the Pacers prove to be more than a speed bump against the team that has been the prohibitive favorite to represent the East in this year’s Finals?

Now we have set the table for this matchup, it’s time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Celtics vs Pacers Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Despite nearly dropping the series opener, the Celtics come into Game 2 as a nine-point favorite (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

In their last 15 May games, the Pacers are 11-4 against the spread.

The Celtics are 1-4 ATS in their last five outings.

Boston is 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against Central Division opponents.

In their last nine May games, the Celtics are 3-6 against the spread.

The Celtics have been favored to win by nine points or more 36 times this season. Their against-the-spread record is 19-15-2 in those contests. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 1-2 against the spread when playing as an underdog of nine points or more.

I went with Boston to cover the spread in Game 1. Not only did they fail to cover, but they nearly lost the game altogether. That said, I am not sipping the Kool-Aid this time around and will go with the Pacers to cover the large spread in Game 2.

Prediction: Indiana Pacers (+9)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 224.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 14 times in the Pacers’ last 19 outings.

14 times in the Pacers’ last 19 outings. The OVER total is 13-5 in Indiana’s last 18 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

total is 13-5 in Indiana’s last 18 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. In the Pacers’ last nine contests against Atlantic Division teams, the OVER total prevailed six times.

total prevailed six times. The total has gone OVER five times in the Celtics’ last seven outings.

five times in the Celtics’ last seven outings. The OVER total has hit 13 times in Boston’s last 19 games against the Pacers.

total has hit 13 times in Boston’s last 19 games against the Pacers. The OVER total holds a 14-6 mark in the Celtics’ last 20 games against Eastern Conference teams.

total holds a 14-6 mark in the Celtics’ last 20 games against Eastern Conference teams. In the Celtics’ last six Thursday games, the OVER total is 5-1.

Prediction: OVER 224.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 25-point, 10-assist performance in Game 1, Tyrese Haliburton is the player to watch for the Pacers. He currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Haliburton is averaging 20.0 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In five games against the Celtics this season, he has averaged 17.6 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 19.3 points per outing.

points per outing. Haliburton has played against Eastern Conference teams 47 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 21.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 24 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents, the Pacers forward is averaging 21.3 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Haliburton has averaged 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 points

After scoring a game-high 36 points, including 10 points in the overtime session, Jayson Tatum is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 30.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 30.5 points.

Do Tatum’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Tatum is averaging 26.7 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In five games against the Pacers this season, he has averaged 35.2 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Tatum is averaging 25.4 points per outing.

points per outing. Tatum has played against Eastern Conference teams 57 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 26.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 21 matchups against Central Division opponents, he is averaging 26.9 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Tatum has averaged 25.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jayson Tatum UNDER 30.5 points

Celtics vs. Pacers Final Picks

The Spread: Pacers (+9) Bleacher Nation

Pacers (+9) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 224.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 224.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 points

Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jayson Tatum UNDER 30.5 points