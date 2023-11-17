Highlights Celtics showcase scoring potency, difficult for opponents to neutralize. Brown admits adjusting to offense, finding balance between aggression and getting teammates involved.

With big additions in Holiday and Porzingis, Brown's stats have taken a small hit. Averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a steal in 10 games this season.

Brown building chemistry with Porzingis, important for Celtics' success. Team lineup overwhelming opponents offensively. Brown recognizes he has a lot to learn but is focused on maximizing his skillset and helping the team.

The Boston Celtics have retaken the top spot of the Eastern Conference with a 117-107 victory on the road over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. They had strong performances from Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford to get their fourth straight victory.

Even when they're not at full strength, Boston has showcased a potency at scoring a lot of points at will with their ability to space the floor at all times, and opponents have found it difficult to neutralize. There is one Celtic who admitted he's still adapting to the current offense, and that's Jaylen Brown.

Sitting out Wednesday's game due to illness, the All-Star guard has been figuring out his role in the starting lineup game-by-game while playing with Tatum, White, and the team's star acquisitions in Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis during the offseason.

"It's definitely a balance, definitely a challenge. Just trying to figure out when to be yourself and be aggressive and when to kind of get other guys going and let the game come to you. I think that's something that we're all adjusting to and we'll have to continue to get better as the season goes on," Brown said on Nov. 10 after the team's win over the Brooklyn Nets.

"There are certain things in those adjustments that you just got to make sure you're doing. You still got to make sure you're playing defense, still got to make sure you're rebounding and that you're in the right spots. It's early in the season. Still got a lot to learn from this group, but it's definitely gonna be an adjustment phase each and every night."

Big expectations after signing big ticket

Having signed a max contract extension over the offseason, Brown has seen his stats take a small hit with the additions of Holiday and Porzingis. He is averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a steal on 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent from downtown in 10 games this season. He put up career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (6.9), assists (3.5), field-goal percentage (49.1 percent), and free-throw percentage (76.5 percent) the year prior.

Jaylen Brown - NBA Career Statistics (2016-Present) Points 18.0 Rebounds 5.2 Assists 2.3 Field goal % 47.6 3-point field goal % 36.5

While he gets used to the current system, he has at least been getting along well with Porzingis on the court. For instance, when Brown dished out six assists to his teammates in the 114-98 victory over the New York Knicks this past Monday, three of them went to the big man.

"Definitely me and KP have been able to build some chemistry. I'm always looking for the big fella," Brown said during the team's postgame presser.

It is important for the two-time All-Star and All-NBA player to be in sync with his teammates, especially those who are going to be sharing the court with him for long periods of time. The Celtics' lineup of Tatum, Brown, White, Holiday, and Porzingis has overwhelmed opponents offensively, and it should be in their best interest to maintain that rhythm if they are to compete for a championship this year.

It is also great for Brown to not mince words about his performance at this point of the season, knowing he has a lot to learn about himself and his fellow teammates. Maximizing the potential of his skillset as a star player is crucial, but it is also monumental for him to play the role given to him to help the team to the best of his abilities.

