Highlights Jaylen Brown prioritizes success in the playoffs over individual accolades, leading the Celtics to a 2-0 lead.

Brown's exceptional play on offense and defense contributes to the strong performance of the Boston Celtics this season.

Despite Jaylen Brown's defensive prowess and two-way play, his omission from the All-NBA team highlights a disparity in voter priorities.

When asked after Thursday's ECF Game 2 victory about whether he is upset about not making an All-NBA team, Jaylen Brown replied with brevity and force.

"We're two games from the Finals, so honestly, I don't got the time to give a [redacted]."

Brown may publicly deny that he's miffed about missing out on All-NBA, but his disposition and on-court ferocity suggest the opposite, much to the advantage of the Boston Celtics.

Boston is now up 2-0 on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals after defending home court last evening, thanks in large part to 40 points and 5 rebounds from Brown.

Not Quite All-NBA, But Elite Nonetheless

Jaylen Brown is one of the league's best playoff performers

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Brown, 27, now has two separate 40-point performances in an Eastern Conference Finals during his career as a Celtic, giving him two of the top four Conference Finals scoring performances in the entire modern era for Boston as a franchise.

Top ECF Scoring Performances since 1980 (Celtics) Rank Player Points Year 1. Rajon Rondo 44 2012 2. Jaylen Brown 40 2024 3. Jaylen Brown 40 2022 4. Larry Bird 37 1987

Brown has looked like the Celtics' number one option of late, and he's having an excellent playoff overall, averaging 24.8 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game on an incredibly efficient 54.4 percent from the field.

With last night's win, Boston moved to an NBA-best 10-2 in the playoffs and 74-20 overall on the season.

The Celtics' dominance this season stems from elite play on both sides of the ball. Adding players like defensive wizard Jrue Holiday will always improve a team, but Boston's defense has also benefited from Brown's rejuvenated commitment to getting stops, something which All-Defense voters noticed (Brown finished 19th overall in All-Defense voting, receiving three first-place votes in the process).

Brown's 2024 regular season was a model for elite two-way play at the wing position. In addition to being one of the best defenders in the NBA, he averaged 23.0 points per game in an offensive situation where he was sacrificing shots. Some feel that, due to Boston's stacked roster and strategy of spreading the wealth offensively, Celtics players outside of Jayson Tatum are not receiving the level of accolades that they deserve.

Brown's notable omission from an All-NBA team supports the growing idea that All-NBA voters do not in any way prioritize defensive prowess or team success on the same level as offensive statistics. Interestingly, both the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers received two bids for All-NBA in 2024, with the Celtics receiving just one (Tatum).

"I watch guys get praised and anointed who I feel like are half as talented as me on either side of the ball." -Jaylen Brown

If Brown continues to play with the same aggression on offense and defense that he displayed in Game 2, the Celtics have as good a chance as any of the four remaining teams to win the NBA championship in June.

Presuming that Boston advances to the Finals, it may very well be Brown's defense, as opposed to his offense, that becomes most vital for Boston against the likes of perimeter assassins like Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, or Anthony Edwards.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off in Indianapolis at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.