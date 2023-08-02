Boston Celtics' two-time All-Star Jaylen Brown became the holder of the NBA’s richest contract after his five-year, $303.7 million supermax extension, and NBA writer Mark Medina has explained the impact that will have on the rest of the roster.

Boston Celtics news – Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown signed the largest contract in NBA history when the 17x NBA Champion Boston Celtics offered him a five-year, $303.7 million super max extension, per ESPN.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the 6’6” SG/SF’s new contract will take up 35% of the salary cap in the 2024-25 season, with the maximum 8% raises in the subsequent seasons.

His first-year salary is likely to be in excess of $52 million, and should this be confirmed, it would be the largest first-year salary across all four major sports in the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL.

The two-time NBA All-Star’s new contract now becomes the richest in NBA history, surpassing that of the Denver Nuggets’ two-time MVP Nikola Jokic who signed a five-year, $270 million extension in July 2022, per Boardroom.

According to by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the salary cap projection for next season is set to increase, and would likely follow an upwards trend the season after.

As a result, Brown’s record contract is likely to be broken next season should the Celtics also trigger Jayson Tatum’s supermax extension, with ESPN’s Bobby Marks projecting Tatum to be eligible to sign a contract in the region of five-years, $318 million.

The Boston Celtics could well end up with two supermax players on their roster, and that may impact the roster moves they could make in the future due to the salary cap restrictions.

How does Mark Medina feel the Boston Celtics will be impacted by Jaylen Brown’s extension?

Medina thinks the Celtics will be largely be unaffected by Brown’s extension, and that their roster will remain similar to how it’s been over the past few seasons, bar the loss of Marcus Smart and the addition of Kristaps Porzingis.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Celtics’ roster will mostly stay as is. They have decided to lean in on the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo while adding a proven front court player.”

“I have my questions about giving up Marcus Smart considering his defense and leadership.”

“That aside, the Celtics have mostly experienced more success than failure with the Tatum-Brown duo.”

How did Jaylen Brown perform last season?

It is no surprise that the Boston Celtics decided to offer Jaylen Brown such a lucrative long-term contract on the back of a career-best season from the star.

As per Statmuse, Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field, and 33.5% from the three-point line. In the 2022–23 playoffs, where the Celtics made the Eastern Conference finals, the 26-year-old’s overall numbers dipped slightly to 22.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, although he shot both a higher field-goal percentage with 49.6% and three-point percentage with 35.4%.

As a result of his best season to date, he was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Second Team, which was what triggered his eligibility for a supermax extension.

With his teammate Jayson Tatum, who’s eligibility comes into effect next summer after his second All-NBA First Team honours, the Celtics appear to have started the process of locking in their duo for the future. All they’re missing now is leading the rest of their team to an NBA championship.