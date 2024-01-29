Highlights The Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have one of the best partnerships in the NBA.

Tatum and Brown are versatile scorers with efficient ball movement, contributing to the Celtics' success.

Despite a drop in scoring output, Tatum and Brown's chemistry and efficiency on the court make them a formidable duo.

The Boston Celtics have arguably been the best team in the NBA so far this season, as demonstrated by their league-leading efficiency rating, but a large part of their success can be attributed to their superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With the duo’s ball movement, combined with their versatile range of scoring on the offensive side of the ball, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that they are the most impactful duo in the league.

Boston setting the tone

Plus 9.7 net rating, 1st in NBA

With the Celtics’ recently overhauled roster, whereby they somehow flipped Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III for Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday, via multiple trades, they signaled very early on in the off-season that they were in championship-or-bust mode.

This was further exemplified by the team agreeing to re-sign two-time All-Star Jaylen Brown to the NBA’s richest ever supermax contract extension, a five-year, $304 million deal, though, it is expected that that number will be surpassed as early as next season, by none other than his teammate, Jayson Tatum.

Led by their superstar duo, Boston currently sit not only top of the Eastern Conference standings, but are outright the best team in the Association at just gone past the halfway mark of the season, with a 35-11 record.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 NBA Traditional Statistics Category Stat League Rank Points scored 120.3 4th FG % 47.6 15th 3PT FG % 37.9 7th Assists 25.7 20th Rebounds 47.5 1st Plus/Minus 9.6 1st Stats as of Jan. 29, 2024

Not only do Boston rank third overall in offensive efficiency, with an offensive rating of 120.2, they are also second overall in defensive efficiency with a rating of 110.6.

As such, they overwhelm their opponents by outscoring them by an average of 9.7 points per 100 possessions, the only team in the league to surpass the nine-plus mark.

While Medina has previously argued that Boston have the best defensive backcourt in the league with Holiday and Derrick White, who have an average defensive rating of 109.5 combined, it is the play of Tatum and Brown who have taken the Celtics to even greater heights this season, with many now considering them to be the favorites to hoist up the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Tatum and Brown are ‘very versatile’

Medina believes that due to their efficiency and ball movement, which, in part, has been helped by their teammates, Tatum and Brown are the best double act in the NBA this season.

The journalist further goes on to argue that they are each versatile in their abilities to score from all different ranges on the court, including at the free-throw line.

“I think Tatum and Brown are the best duo in the NBA. It’s not a coincidence that they represent the best starting lineup in the NBA. With adding Kristaps Porzingis into the mix, the Celtics have seen Tatum and Brown further improve their efficiency and ball movement. They have become very versatile with how they score both on and off the ball, from behind the perimeter, at the basket and at the free-throw line.”

All-Star duo leading the way

Combined 49.4 PTS, 13.6 REB, 7.9 AST

Fortunately for the Celtics, both Tatum and Brown are entering their primes with a plethora of playing experience together spanning seven years.

As such, their chemistry has only strengthened over the years and this season, it is really beginning to show on the court.

While both have seen their scoring output drop from the 2022-23 campaign, with Tatum averaging 26.8 points per contest, down from 30.1 points last year, and Brown averaging 22.6 points per game, down from 26.6 points in 2022-23, this can be attributed to their drop in shot attempts per game.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics 2023-23 NBA Season Statistics Category Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Points 26.8 22.6 Assists 4.3 3.6 Rebounds 8.4 5.2 Offensive rating 119.7 119.6 Defensive rating 109.4 110.1 Net rating 10.3 9.5 Stats as of Jan. 29, 2024

This season, Tatum is only averaging 19.2 shot attempts per game, and Brown only 17.7 attempts, down from their 21.1 and 20.6 attempts last year, respectively.

This is likely as a result of Porzingis now being on the roster, who is hoisting up 12.2 shots per contest, meaning that the Latvian is shouldering some of their offensive load, which in-turn, may help the Celtics’ duo maintain their health long-term as they seek to go on a deep playoff push.

When exploring the Celtics’ two-man line-ups, when sharing the court together, Tatum and Brown post a 118.2 offensive rating and 109.1 defensive rating. Overall, they outscore their opponents by 9.2 points per 100 possessions.

When comparing that figure across the league, of two-man line-ups to have shared the court for more than 900 minutes together, it is the L.A. Clippers duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who come out on top in overall efficiency, outscoring their opponents by 16.5 points per 100 possessions, the only duo in the league to surpass 14-plus points.

However, under the same guise, both Tatum and Brown’s outputs are much better when they are alongside point-guard, White, in a two-man line-up instead, with Tatum and White’s net rating plus-12.9, and Brown and White’s net rating plus-12.8, the third and fourth-best efficiencies in the league.

In a three-man line-up with White, though, they outscore their opponents by 12.1 points per 100 possessions, while shooting a true shooting percentage of 61.3 percent between them. This is the best mark among Celtics three-man lineups to have played more than 650 minutes together this season, and 11th in the league overall, with the Clippers' trio of Leonard, George and Ivica Zubac leading that front with a net rating of 14.7.

So, while it can be argued that Tatum and Brown are one of the best duos in the league, even the stars need some additional support from their teammates to be at their most devastating on the court, and it’s the strength and depth of the Celtics roster that separates them from the other teams and has led them to the best overall win record in the NBA.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.