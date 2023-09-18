Highlights Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown must step up as leaders on the Celtics after the departure of veteran players.

Tatum and Brown have already proven themselves as a dominant duo in the NBA, with a strong chemistry on the court.

The Celtics are relying on Tatum and Brown to embrace their new leadership roles and lead the team to success, including a potential NBA Finals appearance.

The Boston Celtics have seen a lot of change this off-season, seeing the departures of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams, but adding Kristaps Porzingis as they look to remain a championship-caliber team. However, with the loss of veteran leadership, NBA writer Mark Medina expects it will be the two stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are going to ‘have to take over the reins’ in a unique situation.

NBA news – Boston Celtics

The three-team trade which brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston and ultimately sent Marcus Smart on his way to Memphis somehow ended up being overshadowed by Jaylen Brown’s five-year, $304 million supermax extension, the first contract to exceed $300+ million as first reported by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. Although it is currently the richest contract in NBA history, next summer that is looking ever more likely to be surpassed by none other than his C’s’ teammate, Jayson Tatum, who will become eligible for a five-year, $318 million supermax deal.

Read more: Celtics, Warriors, Lakers: Which NBA team has drafted the most Hall of Famers?

The All-Star duo have already established themselves as one of the most electric pairings in the modern NBA, but with the departures of veteran leaders that include Smart, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin, they must now look to develop their leadership skills both on and off-the-court as they are set to take more responsibility on a championship-contending Celtics roster.

Who will need to step up on the Boston Celtics going forward?

With the Celtics losing a lot of veteran locker room leadership during free agency, Medina believes that it is now time for Tatum and Brown to finally take over the reins, but noted that the situation is 'unique' considering Tatum and Brown are only 25 and 26 respectively. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said....

“Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have already stepped up with their play and I think that they have shown in the recent seasons that their ability to coexist has been mostly positive. But the reality is, I don't want to say that they weren't leaders, they certainly were leaders in their own right, but they had other leaders around them to ensure more accountability, as well as kind of take that burden off their plate because of just what's already asked of them to produce on a night to night basis. "They're now going to have to take the reins, and it should start with them because they're the star players. Usually on most NBA teams, those are the players that are the leaders. I think the unique thing about Boston, though, is that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are still so young, they haven't even hit their prime yet. And because they had other veteran players around them, they could defer those leadership qualities. But immediately, they're going to have to carry on that mantle and I think that you're going to see some success, as well as some hiccups during this transition stage.”

How have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown played together in Boston?

Tatum and Brown have so far played together for six seasons, and along the way they have set the NBA alight and established themselves as one of the best duos in the entire league.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics Statistics NBA Career Statistics Jayson Tatum (2018-Present) Jaylen Brown (2017- Present) Minutes Played 34.0 29.7 Points 22.5 17.9 Assists 3.3 2.2 Rebounds 7.0 5.2 Steals 1.1 1.0 Blocks 0.7 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, 25-year-old Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, earning him the No. 5 spot on Bleacher Report’s Top 100 players for next season. On the other hand, 26-year-old Brown was ranked No. 19 overall, despite averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

According to ESPN Stats and Information Research, including in the playoffs, when the All-Star duo who boast six honours between them score 30+ points in the same game, they are 22-1, with their 95.7% win percentage the best in NBA history. Furthermore, they each had 30 25-point games last season, the first duo to achieve such a feat since Pete Maravich and Lou Hudson in 1973-74, not forgetting to mention that this was accomplished before February.

It is clear to see that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s chemistry on the court is one of the best in the league, and together they are a formidable force to be reckoned with. By tying down Brown on a long-term deal, and the expectation that they will do the same next summer when Tatum becomes eligible, the Boston Celtics will be hoping that the dynamic duo will take their new leadership responsibilities in their stride, with the expectation that they can help lead their team to at least the NBA Finals once again.