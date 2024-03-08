Highlights Jayson Tatum struggles in clutch moments, questioning his MVP contention.

The national media doubts his leadership skills and killer instinct.

Despite being the best on the top team, Tatum is losing support from MVP voters due to his performance in crucial moments.

The Boston Celtics are easily the best team in the NBA, as their 48-14 record makes clear. However, after losing both of their games this season to the Denver Nuggets, the narratives surrounding Boston have soured, especially regarding perennial MVP candidate Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, now 25 years old, has finished in the top ten of the MVP voting twice and is likely to do it again this season. However, as he leads the Celtics to a dominating record, recent performances by him have left some questions unanswered, especially about his winning mentality and his killer instinct.

“Jayson Tatum’s MVP case is over, it is not happening! This has been a brutal, brutal three days for an MVP case for Jayson Tatum.”-Brian Windhorst

A noted disciple of Kobe Bryant, Tatum's inability this season to take over games down the stretch has been a major cause of concern.

Tatum Has Disappeared in the Clutch

Only made one shot in the fourth quarter against the Nuggets

Being clutch is not a requirement to win NBA MVP. However, if a player proves time in and time out that his team cannot trust him with the ball in his hands when it matters most, then the voters will have a hard time justifying casting a ballot in favor of him.

Tatum's struggles in the clutch are well documented and were highlighted in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets, who are expected to face the Celtics in the NBA Finals this summer.

Jayson Tatum's 4th Quarter Stats Against Denver Category Stat PTS 5 FGA 5 FGM 1 AST 3 REB 0 PF 1

After the game, additional doubts crept in about Tatum's ability to lead a team, which, if he can't do, by very definition removes him from "most valuable" discussions.

On top of the loss to Denver on Thursday, Tatum and the Celtics had an 11-game win streak snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. In that game, Tatum added a game-high 26 points on five-of-nine shooting from deep.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Boston Celtics are 18-4 when Tatum scores at least 30 points this season.

However, the story of that game was Dean Wade taking over in the clutch. With Cleveland down 87-71 heading into the fourth quarter, Wade put the Cavaliers on his shoulders and scored 20 of Clevland's 34 fourth-quarter points. Tatum went one-of-nine in the final frame, and the Celtics lost by a point.

Losing the National Media

Tatum is losing support from MVP voters

After losing to the Cavaliers and Nuggets and becoming the scapegoat for Boston's performances, the national media did its rounds around Tatum, suggesting that his MVP campaign is over.

“In light of [Tatum’s] performance last night, I have to say, I’m a bit heartbroken because I think that he’s put [his MVP case] in grave jeopardy.”-Stephen A. Smith

Despite being the best player on the team with the best record in the league, Tatum is currently just inside the top five MVP odds. The players ahead of him are Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nipping on his heels is Anthony Edwards, who has a circumstantial case to win the award.

NBA MVP Candidates' Clutch Stats (per game) Player PTS FG% 3PT% TOV Jokic 3.6 54.8% 35.0% 0.4 Gilgeous-Alexander 3.1 58.8% 30.0% 0.1 Doncic 2.6 46.2% 38.9% 0.3 Antetokounmpo 3.0 55.8% 50.0% 0.3 Tatum 2.4 31.9% 31.3% 0.2

Not only is Tatum by far the least clutch of the other top candidates, but he is the only one of the five who sees both his field goal percentage and three-point percentage decrease from his average in clutch situations. It's hard for the media to back an MVP candidate who does not perform well when it matters most.

Losing His Killer Instinct

Jayson Tatum has revered Kobe Bryant

Throughout his career, Tatum has made it very clear that he has one idol whom he values more than any other role model: Kobe Bryant. Both are brilliant offensive players, criminally underrated defenders, and have both received criticism for an inefficient playstyle.

Last February, Tatum hoisted the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award, and the comparisons came flooding in. While Bryant might have been selfish and inefficient at times, there is no denying that he had a killer instinct, a "Mamba Mentality," and was able to take over games to get his team the win. Tatum praised Bryant for that very attribute in the past.

“Kobe Bryant was the reason I started playing basketball. He always was and will be my favorite player of all time…He had an incredible work ethic, an incredible drive, and just his killer mentality that he had."-Jayson Tatum

It took Bryant until his 12th season, in 2008, to win his lone MVP award. Tatum, only a seventh-year player, has time to match his idol in terms of individual hardware, but his inability to close out games has only been highlighted as of late, and he is gaining a reputation as a player who can't be trusted when it matters most.

Tatum Still Has a Case

While he is not a clutch player, he is still a dominating force

The "Tatum is not clutch" argument is the only sound argument against him. Yes, you can claim that Jokic or Doncic are more valuable, but those are not arguments against Tatum, rather, those are arguments in support of other players.

When it comes down to it, Tatum is a winning player who, at only age 25, already has a Hall-of-Fame resumé. He is eighth in win shares this season and is in the top 15 in both offensive and defensive win shares.

Tatum also does, admirably, care more about winning than individual accolades. While he has not shied away from the fact that he would like to be league MVP, bringing Boston its NBA-leading 18th championship is the main priority.

“Jayson Tatum himself has said that he’s one of the best players, if not the best player in the league. He said it to Malika Andrews in an interview over All-Star Weekend, and so I admire that and I agree, he has the talent to get there, but he’s had a tough week.”-Brian Windhorst

There is also an argument to be made in favor of his inability to be clutch: the Celtics lead the league with an average point differential of 10.9 points, so it's rare that Tatum and company even have to face opponents in crunch time.

This season, not only were Tatum and the Celtics expected to win the East, they have been dominating it. Despite the recent loss to Cleveland, the Celtics have two convincing wins over the Cavaliers, have beaten the Orlando Magic twice, bested the Philadephia 76ers three times, and have swept the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. No one in the East stands a chance in a seven-game series.

When it comes down to it, the MVP Award is about who a team would want to have for an entire season, not a two-minute stretch where the score is tied. Tatum has led the Celtics to victories so dominant that clutch time is a non-factor, and while there are certainly players more talented than him in the league, his team is on a dominating run.