Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA and Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that he will be a candidate for the league's MVP award in future seasons.

Tatum was drafted with the third overall pick by the Boston Celtics in 2017 and since then, he has helped turn them into one of the best teams in the league. The forward is a four-time All-Star having made the All-Star Game in four straight seasons, but he has yet to win an MVP honour.

Mark Medina - Jayson Tatum is a future MVP contender

This past season, Tatum played in 74 games and averaged 30.1 points, which was a career-high. Now in a best of seven series with Miami Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra has singled out the 25-year-old for praise, describing him as a 'super unique' talent.

However, Medina told GiveMeSport that he thinks the Celtics having Jaylen Brown as a co-star to Tatum hurt the 25-year-olds chances to win the MVP this season.

"Yeah, I think he certainly is a future MVP candidate of the league. He started the season being really heavily into the mix and the conversation," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"But I think what clearly happened throughout the season is that Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo rose to the top. And as much as the Celtics benefited from Jayson Tatum's growth this past season, and were number one in the Eastern Conference, I think that part of the reality that the Celtics have so much stuff - they have Jaylen Brown as a co-star - they may have hurt Jason Tatum's MVP chances."

Embiid nabs MVP honours

Jayson Tatum - whose contract with the Celtics is worth a total $163m - ended up finishing fourth in MVP voting, but only the top three were ever really in the running.

The Boston Celtics guard received one third-place vote, 89 fourth-place votes, and eight fifth-place votes. He also had a comfortable lead on fifth as he finished with 280 total points compared to just 46 for the position below. Yet, he was also far away from the top-three as Joel Embiid who was named the MVP had 915 points, Nikola Jokic who came second had 674 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 606 votes in third place.

Although Tatum did get fourth place, Medina certainly has a point that Brown may have impacted Tatum's chances of winning MVP. Having two stars on a team leads to both of them needing the ball which means their points need to be shared. Tatum didn't record double-digit rebounds or assists which impacted his MVP chances but there's no doubt he has what it takes to potentially clinch the award in coming seasons.