Highlights The Boston Celtics have the best win record in the NBA and are considered title contenders.

The pairing of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White has made a case for the Celtics having the best defensive backcourt in the league.

The Celtics' offensive depth and defensive prowess have propelled them to the top of the standings.

The Boston Celtics' significant roster moves over last summer's off-season have been paying dividends all season, where they currently hold the best win record in the entire NBA.

But, according to NBA insider Mark Medina, while the Celtics have 'good offensive depth' across the roster, it is the play of their new backcourt pairing, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, that sets them apart, arguing that they are the 'best defensive backcourt' in the Association.

Boston's title hopes

26-7 win record, 1st in NBA

The Celtics' off-season consisted of two priorities: re-signing one of their star players long-term and overhauling their supporting cast.

Having decided to trade away veteran point-guard, Marcus Smart, sending him to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade that brought two-time All-Star, Kristaps Porzingis, to Boston, the Celtics had a huge hole to fill in their back-court.

Fortunately for them, though, Jrue Holiday was made available via trade by the Portland Trail Blazers after they acquired him in the deal that sent superstar, Damian Lillard, to the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Celtics jumped at the chance to bring some championship experience to their roster.

With their two new recruits, along with signing 27-year-old forward, Jaylen Brown, to the richest contract extension in NBA history after they agreed to a five-years, $304 million supermax extension, Boston believed they had now constructed a roster that was capable of going on a genuine championship pursuit this season, who were looking to go one step further than their NBA Finals appearance only two seasons ago.

Through their first 33 games of the season, they have only grown in confidence about their title aspirations as they currently boast the best win record in the league, with a 26-7 record, largely as a result of their superstars Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics League Rank Points scored 120.8 5th Opponent points scored 110.8 5th Offensive rating 120.9 2nd Defensive rating 110.9 4th Net rating 10.0 2nd

Furthermore, they are considered the second-best team in the league as measured by their overall plus-10.0 net rating, second to their Eastern Conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, though they still stand three games ahead of them in the win column.

Celtics aren't 'one dimensional'

Medina believes that Boston's roster construction now provides them with 'good offensive depth' in their backcourt, and with the pairing of Holiday and Derrick White, they now also pose one of the best, if not the best, defensive back-courts in the league.

As a result of their defensive abilities, the journalist believes they provide enough depth on both ends of the ball to mitigate front-court injuries that the Celtics have sustained this season, such as that of Porzingis, who has already missed some time due to injury.

“They have really good offensive depth in their backcourt, and defensively, they have been able to make up for that [injuries] because they have the best defensive backcourt in the league with Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. So, they're not one dimensional, but I think we just have to keep our eyes out on the season on whether Kristaps Porzingis can truly stay healthy consistently.”

Backcourt defensive prowess

Jrue Holiday - 110.9 DEF RTG, Derrick White - 108.2 DEF RTG

The acquisition of Holiday has proved fruitful for the Celtics so far, averaging 6.5 rebounds, a career-high, and 4.8 assists, though his 12.9 points per contest on a career-high 41.9 percent from three-point range is his lowest scoring output since his rookie season in 2009-10.

However, this is likely due to the fact that he no longer has to be one of the top three scoring options for the team, with Tatum, Brown and Porzingis leading the way on that front.

In contrast, his backcourt partner, White, is enjoying a career-year across all facets of the box score, proving to be a handy scorer in which he is averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 49.4 percent field goal shooting and sinking 42.2 percent of his shots from deep, both career-highs.

Furthermore, White currently has the ninth-best offensive rating in the NBA, with the second-best overall net rating, 14.7, with Joel Embiid leading the way with a net rating of 15.2.

However, with the abundance of scoring available to Boston throughout the rotation, it is the duo's defense which is proving instrumental in the team's early title charge.

Boston Celtics 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Jrue Holiday Derrick White 2 pointers 3 pointers 2 pointers 3 pointers Defended Field Goals Made 4.3 2.5 4.5 1.8 Defended Field Goals Attempted 8.6 6.1 8.8 5.2 Defended Field Goal % 49.8 40.8 51.3 34.8 Percentage Points Difference (%) -4.5 3.8 -2.5 -1.5

Among Celtics players to average more than 25 minutes per game, Derrick White has the second-best defensive rating on the team, with a rating of 108.2, with only Al Horford's greater, with a rating of 107.2.

Holiday's defensive rating isn't too far behind, with a rating of 110.9, although that is statistically the worst on the team under the same metrics.

Delving into the defensive statistics, though, both Holiday and White possess good defensive numbers in regard to how they limit their opponents.

In total, Holiday limits his opponents to only 46.0 percent scoring, compared to their average percentage of 47.2 percent, meaning they make 1.1 percent fewer of their shots when going up against the veteran's defense.

Similarly, White holds his opponents to only 45.2 percent scoring, down from their 46.9 percent average, a swing of minus-1.6 percent, further highlighting how impactful the backcourt defense has been for the Celtics thus far this season.

As it stands, the Celtics' performances are indicative of their number one seeded standing, but if they are to really go on a championship charge this season, then they need to ensure that they are able to maintain this level of performance on a nightly basis throughout the rest of the season.

With teams closing in behind them in the Eastern Conference standings, they have little room for error, but with their balance of strong offensive depth and defensive performances, particularly from their backcourt, Boston will be optimistic that they possess everything required to make a deep run at championship banner number 18.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.