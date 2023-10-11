Highlights Jrue Holiday's addition to the Boston Celtics roster will benefit Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum by facilitating ball movement and providing complimentary scoring.

Holiday is known for his effectiveness on both sides of the floor, being a strong perimeter defender and a scorer who can create his own shot.

With his reputation as a two-way player and his championship experience with the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday's presence brings much-needed leadership and championship aspirations to the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics decided to strengthen at the point-guard position by bringing in Jrue Holiday after he was made available for trade by the Portland Trail Blazers who had just acquired him in the Damian Lillard blockbuster deal. Now that the 33-year-old has found a home in Boston, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that his play on-the-court will benefit the two young All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown due to his elite ability to facilitate the ball offensively.

Jrue Holiday raises Celtics into contention

The Celtics have so far spent the off-season looking for ways to bolster their roster after a disappointing 2023 NBA playoff exit in the Eastern Conference finals at the hands of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

At the beginning of the off-season, the 17x NBA Champions made headlines when they traded away Marcus Smart in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards which saw them acquire the services of seven-foot-three power forward, Kristaps Porzingis, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This move, at the time, was viewed by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps as one that presented a ‘radical shift’ in Boston’s offense due to Porzingis’ season last year, which was arguably one of the best of his career.

However, the Celtics did not stop there.

With Damian Lillard having been dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks unexpectedly, Jrue Holiday was moved to the Portland Trail Blazers and was made available for a trade of his own. Enter the Boston Celtics, who leaped at the chance to sign the two-time All-Star after losing their previous starting point-guard in Smart just a few months earlier. Wojnarowski was the first to break the news that a deal had been struck with the Trail Blazers which saw them send Malcolm Brogdon, whose name had been on the trade block all summer, as well as their starting center, Robert Williams III, in an aggressive pursuit of the two-way guard.

As a result, the move has been seen as one which propels the Boston Celtics to be one of the top-two favorites in the Eastern Conference, alongside the Milwaukee Bucks, despite them losing size and depth in the front-court in the process. Whoever will come out on top, though, remains to be seen.

Medina – Holiday will ‘facilitate’ Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

Medina believes that Jrue Holiday will have an immense impact on this Celtics’ team due to his reputation for being effective on both sides of the floor. As a scorer, he can create his own shot, but can also help his teammates with his ball movement, and so will benefit the other scorers on his team in Brown and Tatum.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“No doubt we know what Jrue Holiday's impact is going to be. He's the ultimate two-way player, he's one of the best perimeter defenders so he's going to get that matchup and that's going to become critical in crunch time for two reasons. You can't ever fully stop NBA scorers, but you can at least wear them out, make them work, maybe force them into bad shots. Jrue Holiday can do all of those things. He can also facilitate ball movement offensively for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, he's a guy that's not looking for a shot, but he is also capable of giving complimentary scoring when he's playing with other scorers on the court. But does that mean that the Celtics can win a championship? The Milwaukee Bucks might have something to say about that.”

Chase for the Championship - Eastern Conference

Holiday has spent the past three seasons in Wisconsin as a member of the Bucks, serving as the primary facilitator for the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo. In that time, he has won the NBA Teammate of the Year award twice (three in total), picked up his second All-Star honors, his first in 10 years, made the NBA All-Defensive team in three consecutive seasons (two-time First Team, one-time Second Team), as well as winning the ultimate prize of an NBA championship in 2021.

Jrue Holiday - NBA Career Statistics (2010 - Present) Minutes Played 33.1 Points 16.4 Assists 6.5 Rebounds 4.1 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his tenure with the Bucks, per Basketball Reference, he has averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game, shooting 55.0 percent from the field and has converted 39.5 percent of his shots from deep. However, last season in the Cream City was statistically his best for the Wisconsin outfit, averaging 19.3 points, 7.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds, shooting a true shooting percentage of 58.6 percent.

Read more: NBA: 5 title contenders who could disappoint in 2023-24

In his 14 seasons in the league, Holiday has established himself as one of the best two-way guards in the entire NBA, and his veteran leadership qualities as well as innate team-first play on-the-court will bring the Boston Celtics some much-needed championship experience to a young, yet star-studded roster, as they look to overcome past post-season failures and bring title No. 18 back to the TD Garden.