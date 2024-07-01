Highlights Jayson Tatum is set to become the highest-paid player in NBA history with a five-year, $314 million supermax extension.

Tatum was instrumental in the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA Championship run.

The 26-year-old nearly averaged a double-double in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Just weeks after winning the 2024 NBA Championship, the Boston Celtics and star forward Jayson Tatum are finalizing a deal that would make the 26-year-old the highest-paid player in league history.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Tatum are set to agree to a five-year, $314 million supermax extension.

Despite teammate Jaylen Brown winning the NBA Finals MVP Award, Tatum was instrumental in Boston's title run. He nearly averaged a double-double during the playoffs, scoring 25.0 points per game while adding 9.7 rebounds. He also dished out 6.3 assists per contest.

Tatum's Contract is Well-Deserved

Boston's superstar is one of the NBA's best all-around players

For his career, Tatum is averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game with shooting splits of 46/38/84. But traditional stats don't paint the full picture.

The Duke product has added to his game each of his seven NBA seasons. He's developed into a well-rounded offensive player capable of scoring in the post, from the mid-range and from the free-throw line.

But perhaps no part of Tatum's game has evolved more than his playmaking. His assist totals have increased every year since his rookie season (from 1.6 to 4.9 last year) and, despite his high usage rate, he's never averaged more than three turnovers a game at any point in his career.

He took flack for his inefficient shooting during the 2024 playoffs, but he did the little things that contributed to winning despite his status as a superstar and perennial MVP contender, leading the Celtics in rebounding and assists, in addition to scoring average.

Along with what seems to be his perpetually underrated defense, Tatum is one of the NBA's best two-way forwards.

The Celtics may only be getting started

Boston's title-winning core is locked up long-term

Last season, Boston inked Brown to a supermax deal, and he became the first player in league history to sign a contract that surpassed the $300 million mark. Now, the Celtics have Tatum on board for five more seasons as he pens the richest deal in the NBA.

This comes on the same day guard Derrick White re-upped with Boston for four years and $129.5 million. Jrue Holiday signed a four-year pact, this one worth $134.4 million, during the regular season. Center Kristaps Porzingis signed a two-year, $60 million deal after he arrived in a trade from the Washington Wizards .

With their starting lineup locked in through at least 2025-26 and their two superstars paired together through 2028-29, the defending champions don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.