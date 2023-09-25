Highlights Malcolm Brogdon was almost traded by the Boston Celtics, causing him to be upset with the organization.

Brogdon had an impressive season as the Celtics' backup point guard and was awarded the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Nonetheless, there are questions over Brogdon's health that create doubts over his long-term future in Boston.

Despite picking up the Sixth Man of the Year award, the Boston Celtics almost traded away Malcolm Brogdon with a deal involving the point-guard ultimately falling through. As expected, the 30-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the Celtics organization, but NBA journalist Mark Medina thinks he will remain a ‘model professional’ and take the course of action that prioritizes his health.

Boston Celtics news – Malcolm Brogdon

After spending only one full season with the Boston Celtics, point-guard Malcolm Brogdon’s future with the team was up in the air after originally being included in a three-team trade that would have sent him to the L.A. Clippers, seeing Kristaps Porzingis coming to Boston from the Washington Wizards in return. However, the deal fell through as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA insider Marc Stein later reported that it was the L.A. Clippers who backed out of the trade after there were concerns over the health status of the Virginia alum. During the Celtics' playoff run, it was confirmed by Jared Weiss of The Athletic that Brogdon was playing through a partial tendon tear in his elbow, with the point-guard even considering surgery in the off-season. In a follow-up report, however, Weiss reported that there was optimism that this would no longer be necessary.

The trade that failed to materialize, though, reportedly left the point-guard “angry” at the organization, with communication between the two parties thought not to have been ‘fruitful’, according to the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn via the Celtics Beat podcast. It has been further reported by Adam Himmelsbach, that although “something about the situation just feels slightly off”, the Celtics aren’t actively looking to shop the 30-year-old.

On ESPN’s NBA Today show, insider Ramona Shelburne disputed the rumors that Brogdon’s anger was related to being involved in trade talks, instead alluding to him being upset by the way in which the 17x NBA champions handled his elbow injury.

The Celtics did eventually find another suitor to help facilitate a trade for the Latvian big man in Porzingis, although it came at the cost of losing their leader and starting point-guard, Marcus Smart, leading to speculation over what Brogdon’s role for the Celtics may be next season, should he not be subsequently traded further down the line.

Is Medina surprised about Brogdon being upset with the Celtics?

Medina expected Brogdon to be upset with the Celtics organization after almost trading him in the Porzingis deal. However, he believes that the 30-year-old is a ‘model professional’ who needs to prioritize looking after his health first and foremost, whether that be getting the surgery on his elbow or not.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Well, I think it shouldn't be surprising that Malcolm Brogdon is upset with the Celtics for nearly trading him. That's typical with what happens when a team trades a player, especially a valuable piece, and there is an awkwardness when a trade doesn't fall through. Whether it's because the league’s getting involved like the Chris Paul deal that was nixed in 2011, or in cases like this, where the Clippers became concerned about his injuries and learning more about him. So I think that when you remove the emotion out of it, I don't think Malcolm Brogdon should take offence. I think the reality is the Celtics are entertaining trade possibility because there are questions about his durability. So I think the best course of action for him goes without saying, you’ve got to take care of your body, get surgery, and I suspect that he will do that. He's seen as a model professional player, and whether that's for the Celtics or any other team, it's all about doing what's best for you, and that's what he has to do to look out for number one.”

How did Malcolm Brogdon perform last season?

In his first season for the Celtics, the former Rookie of the Year showed his value to team as the back-up point-guard to the since-departed Marcus Smart after accepting his new reality of a bench role for the first time in his NBA career.

Malcolm Brogdon - NBA Career Statistics (2017 - Present) Minutes Played 29.5 Points 15.4 Assists 4.6 Rebounds 4.2 Steals 0.8 Blocks 0.2 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .467 Three-Point Percentage (%) .388 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

As per Statmuse, in 69 regular season games Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and a career-high 44.4% from behind the line. He did all of this in only 26.0 minutes per game, a significant reduction from his 33.5 minutes the season prior, and a career-low minutes spent on the court.

During the Celtics’ playoff run where they made it to the Eastern Conference finals, the 2016 second-round pick saw his role reduce further, averaging only 24.9 minutes across 19 games after suffering an elbow injury. Despite this, he contributed 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 37.9% field-goal shooting, and 37.9% from deep.

Nevertheless, Brogdon’s production when he did see time on the floor was seriously impressive, and earned him the NBA's 2023 Sixth Man of the Year award, edging out the New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley and Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks. According to The Athletic, the 6’4” guard was the only one of the top three nominees to come off the bench in every game last season, where he scored a total of 1000 points.

With Marcus Smart no longer on the roster, it is likely that if he remains with Boston, Malcolm Brogdon will take on a larger majority of minutes when he's healthy. After Derrick White was named as the starter for the start of next season by C’s head coach Joe Mazzulla, though, his impact will likely still have to come from off of the bench.