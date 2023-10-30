Highlights The Boston Celtics have addressed the departure of Marcus Smart by acquiring Jrue Holiday, one of the league's best perimeter defenders.

The Celtics traded Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis, but were left with a hole at the point-guard position, which they filled by trading for Holiday.

Jrue Holiday brings proven championship experience and improved scoring and playmaking compared to Smart, making the Celtics a leading favorite in the Eastern Conference.

After the Boston Celtics traded away their veteran leader Marcus Smart, many were left wondering how the organization would fill the undeniable void left by his departure. After later trading for Jrue Holiday, though, NBA writer Mark Medina believes the Celtics have now ‘course corrected’ the Smart’s departure by adding one of the league’s best perimeter defenders to an already star-studded roster.

Trade one point-guard, get one back

While it took two attempts to get a deal done, the Boston Celtics brought in big man Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards, sending out seven-year veteran Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies to finalize the deal. The seven-foot-three power forward came off statistically one of his best seasons to date, adding some length and shooting to Boston’s young star-studded line-up led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

However, one glaring hole in the roster as a result of the trade was at the point-guard position. The Celtics had previously tried to trade for the Unicorn without including Smart in the deal, initially offering Malcolm Brogdon to the L.A. Clippers before the trade fell through amid concerns over the 30-year-old’s health, leading to them having to pivot to mainstay, Smart, to get a deal across the line.

After Damian Lillard’s shock trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday was shipped off to the Portland Trail Blazers in return, where he was immediately made available on the open market as the Blazers sought to bring in more assets to help speed up their roster rebuild. The Celtics decided to capitalize on this opportunity, trading for the elite lockdown defender to fill their vacant starting point-guard position, offloading the aforementioned Brogdon, as well as including Robert Williams, and two future first-round picks. The 33-year-old veteran will play under the final year of his four-year, $135 million contract, where he will earn in excess of $37 million this season.

Medina – Celtics got ‘one of the best defenders in the league’

Many were confused at the decision of the Celtics trading away one of the best defensive point-guards in the NBA in Smart, but now that they have acquired Holiday, Medina believes that they have made amends for their initial loss of a veteran leader and key voice in the locker room.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“To the Celtics’ credit, they have course corrected in getting Jrue Holiday. He's a great perimeter defender, he's one of the best defenders in the league. So I would have understood and thought it would be a fine move if they decided to stay on path, but the CBA and the second apron is causing a lot of teams to try to make cost-cutting moves, not because they're worried about profit margins, but more because once they're over the tax, they're going to be limited with how they can assemble the roster.”

Point-guard comparison

The Celtics essentially replaced one veteran leader with another, but one notable difference is that Jrue Holiday boasts proven championship experience, being a key part of the Bucks squad that went all the way to the title win back in 2021, something of which Smart and this Celtics team have so far failed to achieve.

Marcus Smart vs. Jrue Holiday comparison Marcus Smart Jrue Holiday Minutes Played 30.0 33.1 Points 10.6 16.4 Assists 4.6 6.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 Steals 1.6 1.5 Blocks 0.4 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season for the Celtics, Smart averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals on 41.5 percent shooting from the field, while also converting 33.6 of his shots from deep. In comparison, their new pick-up had his best scoring season, in which he averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds, while boasting a true shooting percentage of 58.6 percent.

However, both point-guards are known for their elite-level work on the defensive end of the floor, with Smart picking up the Defensive Player of the Year award just two seasons ago. When comparing their defensive ratings, the 29-year-old finished last season with a defensive rating of 111.7, while the 15-year veteran’s was slightly worse at 112.4. When on the floor, though, the Celtics were -1.8 points per 100 possessions worse than when he was sat on the bench. Meanwhile, the Bucks were +7.6 points per 100 possessions when Jrue was on the court, emphasizing his impact on the team that finished as the No. 1 overall seed in the league last year.

Read more: 5 dark horse MVP candidates for the 2023-24 season

Essentially the Celtics have turned the Marcus Smart trade into a ‘big four’ scenario, donning a starting line-up that features Holiday, Tatum, Brown and Porzingis. With the combination of elite play making on both ends of the floor, scoring, length and size, Boston have mostly everything covered, and they are undoubtedly one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference and potentially go all the way though, the new-look Milwaukee Bucks will likely have something to say about that.