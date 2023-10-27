Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics made significant roster changes in the off-season, positioning them as top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks' acquisition of Damian Lillard gives them a strong offensive boost, although they did lose defensive prowess in Jrue Holiday.

The Bucks and Celtics are expected to meet in the Eastern Conference Finals, with the edge potentially leaning towards the Bucks due to the combination of Lillard and Giannis. However, a Celtics win wouldn't be surprising given their depth and talented players.

Both of the top two finishers in the Eastern Conference last season made significant changes to their respective rosters, with the Milwaukee Bucks shocking the NBA by trading for superstar Damian Lillard, while the Boston Celtics landed the collateral damage in that trade of Jrue Holiday, while also picking up big man Kristaps Porzingis. As a result, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the two teams are on an ‘inevitable collision course’ to face up against each other in the Eastern Conference Finals and battle it out for a trip to the Finals.

Eastern Conference giants’ roster overhauls

Various teams made headlines throughout the off-season, but none sent the NBA into a bigger shock wave than the Milwaukee Bucks after they pulled off a three-team blockbuster trade to bring seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard to Wisconsin, which still feels inconceivable to this day. The trade ultimately saw one of the best perimeter defenders, Jrue Holiday, included in Dame’s trade package, and as a result he was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers, though, he didn’t remain there for long.

Milwaukee’s loss was the Boston Celtics’ to gain, and they made their own deal with the Blazers to upgrade their point-guard position, parting ways with Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in order to land the former UCLA Bruin who was an integral piece to their rival’s championship run in 2021. This was just one move of many by Boston who earlier on in the off-season had traded away veteran leader Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, in a three-team trade that brought seven-foot-two Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to the TD Garden after coming off a career-best year. They will each now line up alongside All-Star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are still seeking their first title together.

Both teams both made monumental roster upgrades, and while there are 13 other teams in the Eastern Conference, it is hard to envision that many other teams will be fighting near the top of the standings alongside them. However, only one team can make the NBA Finals, and based on their current roster constructions, it is hard to argue against the Bucks and Celtics meeting in the ECF for that coveted chance to play for a championship.

Medina – Bucks have the 'edge’ but Boston win would be no surprise

Medina argues that despite acquiring one of the best scorers in the league, especially from range, the Bucks took a considerable step back on the defensive end of the floor by losing Holiday. Nevertheless, he believes that with Dame’s ability to find his teammates, the pick and roll with him and the Greek Freak will be “unstoppable”, ultimately tipping them to have the edge over their nearest rivals in the Celtics.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“With getting Damian Lillard, no doubt the [Milwaukee] Bucks took a step back defensively with giving up Jrue Holiday, but I think that they have some depth reinforcements defensively because of Giannis’ defense, Brook Lopez being a good rim protector, PJ Tucker being a good wing defender, as well as Jae Crowder. Offensively, though, it's just night and day how much better they're going to be because Damian Lillard, one of the best point guards, deep range, pick and roll game with Giannis is going to be unstoppable. And Giannis is already one of the best offensive players in the NBA already. So if I had to guess, I give the edge to Milwaukee Bucks. But this just seems like an inevitable collision course that's Milwaukee and Boston, and the Eastern Conference Finals, seven game series. And even if the Celtics win, I wouldn't be surprised, because they have a lot of depth and a lot of good players. But I would give the edge to Milwaukee because that combination between Dame and Giannis is going to be something to watch.”

Fight for the Eastern Conference crown

With their notable upgrades, the fight to be the Eastern Conference representative in the NBA Finals, on paper at least, looks to be a two-horse race between the aforementioned Bucks and Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Boston Celtics .695 118.0 111.5 +6.5 Milwaukee Bucks .707 115.4 111.9 +3.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, the Bucks finished the season with the number one overall winning record after going 58-24, giving them a winning percentage of 70.7%. The Celtics slotted in close behind, finishing only one game back with a 57-25 record, good for a 69.5 win percentage. Where the differences were found, though, was in the points scored and points allowed categories, and despite finishing behind Milwaukee in the standings, the C’s were actually marginally better. Whereas the Celtics scored an average of 117.9 points per game, fourth-best in the league, the Bucks scored fewer with 116.9 points per game, good enough for only eighth-best in the league. Furthermore, the Celtics also conceded fewer points, ranking fifth overall by averaging 111.4 per game, while the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per game, which saw them rank mid-table in 14th overall, per Basketball Reference.

Both teams now look considerably different to how they each looked last season, with notable upgrades in some areas, while also sacrificing either defense or size in order to strengthen elsewhere. Nevertheless, they go into the regular season as two of the favorites to win it all, but if one is to be lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season, then they will have to outlast the other. As a result, it is once again looking like it will be a very tight-knit battle between those who wear green, where the fight this time could certainly go all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Lillard vs Holiday. Middleton vs Tatum. Antetokounmpo vs. Porzingis. What a series that could be, just as long as it comes into fruition.