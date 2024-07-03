Highlights Jrue Holiday's role change in Boston led to a successful championship run.

Boston's team-building strategy and versatile attack set them apart.

Holiday's elite defense and improved shooting fit perfectly within the Celtics' system.

The 2023-2024 Boston Celtics were 64-18 in the regular season, 16-3 in the playoffs on their way to a championship, and boasted historically dominant statistics as a team throughout the entire year. Naturally, the other 29 NBA teams will want to emulate their formula going into next season and the future, although it is much easier said than done.

Many of the defining characteristics of Boston have been well-publicized and will certainly show up in opponents' gameplans soon (whether successfully remains to be seen; the Celtics' personnel is some of the best in recent memory). Some of Boston's specific strategies include a heavy emphasis on analytical, three-point centered offense, perfecting drive-and-kick basketball, and building a roster based on versatility rather than top-heavy talent to avoid exploitable weaknesses.

Individual players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porziņģis have received their flowers upon securing the title. Still, one player has flown under the radar despite filling his role exceptionally well: Jrue Holiday. The 15-year veteran did a complete 180 from the responsibilities he had to shoulder as a Milwaukee Buck, which he also did to great success and won a championship in 2021.

Elite role players like Holiday are the backbone of every championship team, and he is one of the best examples of that.

Holiday Was Milwaukee's Main Ballhandler

He acquitted himself well in the role, but showed signs of decline

When Holiday was acquired in the 2020 off-season from the New Orleans Pelicans, he was intended to be the final piece to a contending team that had repeatedly run into the same playoff wall in past seasons: they simply didn't have enough shot creation at the guard position to beat defenses who "built the wall" against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Holiday delivered in a big way, as he was the clear third-best player in Milwaukee's championship run in his very first season. Not only did he help them as a pure point guard who could run the show while also getting his own bucket, but his defense was invaluable to capturing the franchise's first title in 50 years. Holiday has one of the most iconic two-way plays in recent history: the strip steal of Devin Booker that led to Antetokounmpo's and-one alley-oop dunk to seal a pivotal Game 5.

All in all, Holiday was excellent in his three years with the Bucks, both as a scorer and a passer. His presence changed everything for Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who could now each focus on their best skillsets on both ends of the floor, while he handled all the guard duties at an elite level.

Unfortunately, as Holiday aged in his three seasons with the team, his ability to create offense on the ball declined severely, and he struggled mightily in all three playoff runs with efficiency. As mentioned before, he was still very valuable to Milwaukee offensively in the playoffs simply because he gave their two stars a guy to organize the group and make plays. He also was arguably the league's best guard defender during his time there, but it became clear that he wasn't suited to be their main ballhandler if the team was going to remain top-tier contenders.

Holiday's Mixed Results (Bucks 2021-2023) Span PPG APG 3P% TS% Regular Season (193 GP) 18.5 6.8 39.5% 59.0% Playoffs (40 GP) 17.9 7.9 30.4% 47.6%

In Boston, His Job Was Completely Changed

Holiday was able to capitalize on his best skills within Boston's elite roster

As a Boston Celtic, Holiday was asked to do just three simple (but not easy) tasks on the basketball court: hound opposing ballhandlers, be an off-ball shooter, and fit seamlessly into the most talented roster in the league. It was easy to predict success in his third job, as Holiday is well-known for being one of the smartest, savviest players in basketball, honing those parts of his game through his fifteen-year career.

His knack for playing within a team construct jumped off the screen once he was able to get onto a unit like Boston. He proved he was an elite cutter, rebounder, screener, and connective piece in a winning situation, and never was it more obvious than in the NBA Finals, where he was the best player on the Celtics for large stretches of games, and didn't need to score to make that clear.

As for his other main duties, Holiday is better equipped than anyone in the NBA to focus attention on opposing ballhandlers and make their lives as difficult as possible. He did this from the very first game of the season, when he forced burgeoning superstar Jalen Brunson into one of his worst games all year, to the playoffs, when he shut down elite guard after elite guard.

He did great work defensively in spots against guys like Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving, and Darius Garland on their run, as well as simply tiring out the opponent's best players by pressuring them on the wrong side of half-court and giving them no time to run their offense. Holiday also came up with huge steals, such as the game-winner in Game 3 of the ECF, or his interception leading to his dagger three in Game 2 of the Finals.

Holiday also thrived as an off-ball shooter, posting his best three-point shooting regular season and playoffs of his career. He reminded us all that he is an elite marksman when he gets quality looks, which he rarely had as a Buck. All in all, he was the perfect fifth starter for Boston's title team.

The Perfect Role Span 3P% TS% Spot-Up PPP (Percentile) DFG% 2024 Regular Season 42.9% 59.7% 1.29 (94.0) 45.1% 2024 Playoffs 40.2% 61.7% 1.03 (60.9) 46.0%

Boston Has Mastered Team-Building In A Way Rarely Seen Before

Their versatile attack allows them to place guys in their ideal roles

Brad Stevens did an incredible job building this roster, understanding the value of fitting players into the correct roles rather than amassing a bunch of stars who don't play well together. It helps to acquire the incredible amount of talent that Boston did over the years, but this team was different because all the pieces fit perfectly, which many teams seem to just be learning in the new era of parity.

Historic 5-Man Unit Span Lineup ORTG DRTG NRTG 2024 Regular Season Tatum/Brown/Holiday/White/Porziņģis 120.3 109.4 +10.9 2024 Playoffs Tatum/Brown/Holiday/White/Porziņģis 123.7 106.5 +17.2

No player benefitted more from this concept than Holiday, who possesses two all-time great traits but wasn't able to fully unlock them in his previous three stops because he was in the wrong role. His ability to attack opposing players' handles while staying in front is what will earn him a trip to the Hall of Fame one day, and Boston unleashed that threat fully on opponents, while other guys took on the offensive responsibilities.

Lastly, Joe Mazzulla's drive-and-kick philosophy was life-changing for Holiday, who was accustomed to a majority of his threes coming off the dribble in Milwaukee. He was still a solid shooter in previous years but became one of the league's very best in the Celtics' system.