Seventeen-time NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics, endured another heart-breaking playoff series defeat to the 8th seeded Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference finals, but going forward they should look to keep their core group together, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

Boston Celtics – 2023 Playoff Misery

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, NBC Sports Boston tipped the Celtics as the front-runners to make the NBA Finals, closely followed by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics finished the season with a 57-25 record, securing the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the aforementioned Bucks whose record stood at 58-24.

After the #1 seed’s first-round playoff exit to the #8 seeded Miami Heat, the #2 ranked Boston Celtics were tipped by Forbes as the overwhelming favourites to make the NBA Finals, further cementing this after a seven-game thrilling series vs. the Philadelphia 76ers where superstar Jayson Tatum went off for 51 points, ultimately sealing the 76ers' fate. The C’s would go on to meet the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Despite going 0-3 to start the ECF, Joe Mazzulla’s men looked to become the first team to overcome an 0-3 deficit. They went on to win the next three games to force a series-deciding game 7. Unfortunately they came up short losing 103-94 to a Jimmy Butler-led Miami side, with Celtics All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown only combining for 33 points on a measly 13/36 shooting.

Their 2023 playoff run was widely reported as a disaster, with calls for personnel changes on either the roster or the coaching staff to be made if the team are going to improve their chances of winning an NBA championship in the next few years.

What has Mark Medina said about the Boston Celtics?

When discussing what the Boston Celtics should look to do in the off-season as they prepare to take another step forward next season, Mark Medina argues that it may simply be better to work with what they already have.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT the NBA writer said: “When you look at everything moving forward, they still have a window to win championships.”

“While there certainly are question marks about the players’ consistency, the coaches’ consistency, I think with all things considered, they're better off just sticking with what they have and trying to build off of it next season.”

What’s next for the Celtics?

When you take a step back and simply look at what the Celtics have achieved in the Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart-led era, it has been widely argued that the team has ultimately reached its ceiling.

In the seven seasons that those three have played together, the Celtics have made the conference finals in five of those, although only winning once. In their most recent trip to the NBA finals in 2022, they fell just short of attaining what would have been an 18th NBA title by losing to Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors.

As per CBS Sports, with the new collective bargaining agreement in place, and both Tatum and Brown eligible for super-max deals after making All-NBA honours this season, without splitting up the stars, there isn’t much Boston can do to improve the roster going forward.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the Boston Celtics decide to persist with their stars and somehow find a way to finally make it work. Alternatively, it might take sacrificing one of them by trading them away, and using the additional cap-space it would generate to fill up the roster with integral role pieces.

Regardless of the route they decide to take going forward, what is evident is that something different has to happen for them to restore the city of Boston to its former glory, and solidify the Celtics as one of the greatest NBA franchises in history.