The Boston Celtics had an unexpectedly busy 2023 off-season, trading away 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in a three-team trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the TD Garden. However, NBA writer Mark Medina is not entirely convinced that the move improves the 17x NBA champions’ title aspirations for next season.

NBA news – Boston Celtics

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that 7’3” Latvian, Kristaps Porzingis opted in to his $36 million contract in a sign-and-trade deal from the Washington Wizards to the Boston Celtics.

The trade then became a three-team deal, involving the Memphis Grizzlies who picked up 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, with the Wizards also acquiring point-guard Tyus Jones.

Prior to this deal, Wojnarowski had previously reported that the Celtics were interested in using the L.A. Clippers as the third team in trade negotiations which would have seen Malcolm Brogdon head to L.A, and likely seen Marcus Smart staying with the C’s. However, trade talks fell apart.

Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Forsberg believes that the All-Star brings in much-needed size in the Celtics’ front-court which would in-turn balance a roster who have been known to be guard-heavy in the past.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, this blockbuster trade may be the biggest of the summer, should a deal involving either Damian Lillard or James Harden not transpire.

Whether the addition of Porzingis and the loss of Smart improves the Celtics' chances of an NBA championship or not, though, remains to be seen.

Boston Celtics - NBA championship contenders?

Medina isn’t convinced that trading away Marcus Smart makes the Celtics better, as he feels that his perimeter defense and leadership in the locker-room is irreplaceable.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I’m skeptical of this move. I think Porzingis will fit in well with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown given his size, versatility and unselfishness.”

“Even if Porzingis has trained better in recent years to mitigate his injuries, he will likely have more setbacks because of his body frame.”

“Te Celtics have no answer for how to replace Marcus Smart’s perimeter defense and locker-room leadership. Though Boston underachieved last season, it arguably would have fared worse if not for Smart’s presence.”

How did Kristaps Porzingis compare to Marcus Smart last season?

It is difficult to compare Porzingis and Smart due to their different roles on the court. However, due to the Latvian’s scoring presence, it is no surprise that they jumped at the chance to bring him to the TD Garden.

Nicknamed as The Unicorn, Porzingis arguably had his best season to date in the NBA last year as a member of the Wizards. As per Statmuse, the 27-year-old averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in 65 games for the Wizards. He shot a career-high 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point line, good enough for second-best of his career.

Comparatively, Marcus Smart posted 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game to go along with 1.6 steals, where he shot 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from behind the line.

However, his defense is where his strengths ultimately lie, becoming the first guard to win the coveted NBA Defensive Player of the Year award since Gary Payton in 1996 when he picked up the award in 2022.

His defensive numbers dipped last season, though, ranking only 10th highest in the NBA in steals per game, with a career-low defensive rating of 111.7. However, his contribution and leadership experience both on and off-the-court is unquestionable.

Prior to this off-season, the loss of Marcus Smart was unfathomable and his defensive role on the team will no-doubt be difficult to replace. However, the Celtics must now look ahead to life without the three-time NBA All-Defensive First-teamer.

With the addition of offensive-minded Porzingis, have the Celtics found the missing piece of the puzzle that they need to edge out the competition in the Eastern Conference and make a run at the NBA Finals once again?

It is difficult to tell at this moment, and some remain skeptical. However, what is certain is that a new era is about to begin in Boston.