The Boston Celtics finally went the distance in 2023-24. The team was an absolute juggernaut last season, coasting to the 18th Larry O'Brien trophy in their franchise's history.

After failing to win the NBA Finals in 2022, and losing in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat , Brad Stevens built one of the strongest champions in the last five seasons.

The trade for Kristaps Porzingis gave the Celtics the perfect mold of center for the type of basketball they were looking to play. Trading for Jrue Holiday offered them the perfect glue guy at the point guard spot.

Once the NBA Playoffs came around last season, the Celtics steamrolled their way to a championship. They only dropped two games in the Eastern Conference portion of the postseason.

The battle-tested Dallas Mavericks were supposed to offer them the hardest challenge they had seen all year. They made quick work of them, winning the NBA championship in five games.

The Celtics will not enter 2024-25 in a new role they have not been in for a while, and never under this iteration of the team. They have gone from the hunter to the hunted.

Boston will be looking to defend the championship this season. However, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla believes that is too passive of a mindset for his liking, as stated in an interview with Locked on Celtics.

“The phrase ‘defending a title’ is a very passive-aggressive term. If you look at the animal kingdom, some of the strongest animals don’t defend; they’re the most aggressive, and they attack the most.” -Mazzulla

Mazzulla's usual buzz-worthy quotes are just one of the reasons to be excited about the Celtics in the 2024-25 season.

5 Taking A Flier On Lonnie Walker IV

Walker could be a solid bench piece for the Celtics

The defending NBA champions are not typically going to be a team that has a massive offseason in terms of transactions. When a championship-winning formula has already been established, sometimes the best thing to do is not to mess with it too drastically.

However, that does not mean the Celtics' offseason was completely lifeless. When it comes to free agency, there was one sneaky-good addition that could actually pay dividens in 2024-25.

Lonnie Walker IV sat in free agency for a surprising amount of time. The 25-year-old is not a world beater by any means, but he was coming off a solid season with the Brooklyn Nets .

Lonnie Walker IV – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 9.7 FG% 42.3 3P% 38.4 TS% 54.5

Walker managing to post the numbers that he did in 2023-24 should feel impressive considering how bad of an offensive team that the Nets were. Brooklyn ranked 23rd in the league for offensive rating and 25th in points per game.

They did not have the structure in place for strong offensive production, especially for a player like Walker who could benefit from his surrounding environment.

The Celtics, who posted the second-most points per game and the best offensive rating during the 2023-24 regular season, will certainly have the type of structure to help Walker thrive.

Taking a flier on him for the upcoming season was a good move by Stevens and company. Walker should have an opportunity to compete for a spot off the bench for the Celtics, potentially strengthening their rotation in the process.

The newest Celtic averaged the third-highest three-point percentage of his young career last season. When coupling that with his athleticism and defensive upside, this could prove to be one of those under the radar moves that people look back on by season's end.

4 Snagging Baylor Scheierman With The 30th Overall Pick

The NBA Draft may have given the Celtics yet another weapon

Another new addition who could prove to be a valuable bench contributor for the Celtics in 2024-25 is their first round pick from this year's NBA Draft . Baylor Scheierman should fit the Celtics like a glove.

Baylor Scheierman – 2023-24 College Stats Category Stat PPG 18.5 RPG 9.0 FG% 44.8 3P% 38.1 TS% 59.6 WS 6.1

The Celtics selected Scheierman with the 30th overall pick in the NBA Draft. He played five seasons of college basketball leading up to the draft, meaning he will be entering the league as an older prospect, at 25 years old, by the time the action tips off on the court.

Scheierman's shooting will likely be that part of his game that stands out the most and earns him opportunities to work his way into the bench rotation. However, the former Creighton Bluejay can do a little bit of everything.

The biggest factor that will contribute to whether he can stay on the court for consistent stretches will be his defense. Despite having some tremendous size, Scheierman is not a standout on that end of the basketball court.

If he can prove himself effective enough defensively, Scheierman could certainly be another player in position to bolster the Celtics' second unit in 2024-25.

3 Locking Down The Core

The Celtics made sure their championship-winning recipe remained intact

Jaylen Brown made a lot of headlines when he signed his massive contract with the Celtics. That move proved to be well worth the money.

As a result, no one batted an eye this time around when Boston made sure to lock up two more key members of their championship-winning core.

Jayson Tatum signed his own lucrative supermax contract. He overtook his star teammate for the largest contract in NBA history.

Derrick White also received a brand-new extension from the Celtics. His new deal was a little lighter in terms of financial compensation.

The main takeaway here is that the organization clearly believes in this being the group to lead them to multiple championships. After their dominant run last season, there is no reason for that not to be the case.

The Celtics are one of the teams that are projected to be in the NBA's second apron for the 2024-25 season, limiting their ability to make substantial upgrades from this point. However, this is not a case of a team at the top getting too comfortable.

Instead, this is a case of an organization understanding how great of a group they currently have in front of them and doing everything in their power to keep them together. The Celtics deserve massive props for that.

2 A Motivated Jaylen Brown

The Olympic snub could lead to an even better version of Brown

Brown had a hell of a season in 2023-24. He capped it off by winning Finals MVP for the Celtics after their victory over the Mavericks. One would not be blamed for thinking that Brown's reputation would be at an all-time high in the basketball world.

Jaylen Brown – 2024 Playoff Stats Category Stat PPG 23.9 RPG 5.9 APG 3.3 FG% 51.6 TS% 59.1 WS/48 .133

However, when it came time to find a replacement for the injured Kawhi Leonard on Team USA, Brown did not get the call. This was something that was not surprising to the Celtics star.

"My reaction was I was happy for D-White. Stoked to have so many of our guys on there, so I was happy for those guys, but I wasn't surprised." -Brown

Unfortunately for him, Brown is a player who is quite familiar with the feeling of getting snubbed. This should be more fuel to the fire for him to come back as an even better version of himself in 2024-25.

Brown has already blossomed into a great enough player to leave opponents confused as to who the best player is on the Celtics. If there is another level for him to reach, it would position the Celtics in an even better spot to repeat as champions.

1 An Equally Motivated Jayson Tatum

The Celtics' championship did not increase Tatum's reputation

When a team wins a championship, its best player usually receives some sort of boost to his reputation.

Nikola Jokic became the undisputed best player in basketball. Giannis Antetokounmpo also briefly claimed that title after the Milwaukee Bucks won.

Stephen Curry was elevated into discussions of the greatest point guard of all time and some people's list of the ten best players of all time after the 2022 championship.

Tatum did not receive that kind of treatment. In fact, he spent a large part of his summer being somewhat ignored by Team USA.

Jayson Tatum – Paris 2024 Olympic Stats Category Stat PPG 5.3 RPG 5.3 FG% 38.1 GP 4

The USA won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . However, Tatum was mostly an afterthought in the process. It is not the kind of treatment that one would expect the best player of the most recent NBA champion to receive.

Likewise, his status among the NBA's best has largely remained unchanged after the title. Some have even criticized his 'lackluster' performance in the Finals in relation to that status.

Having one motivated star would have been plenty of reason to be excited about the Celtics in 2024-25. Having both top stars playing with something to prove is a reason for the rest of the NBA world to be terrified.

