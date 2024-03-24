Highlights The Boston Celtics have an elite scoring ability and a record-breaking point differential.

They lead in the standings due to the consistent health of starters, contributing to winning streaks.

A strong playoff pedigree, consistent dominance, and multiple winning streaks suggest high chances of a championship.

It is not often that a team that checks most of the important boxes comes around. The NBA has seen teams of this caliber make their mark on the league, and when enough boxes are checked, the season often ends with said team raising the championship banner.

The 2024 Boston Celtics are one of those teams. Not only do they possess power and poise, but they feature consistency. They have a star-studded lineup. They have chemistry. They possess the ability to blow opponents away, both good. Most importantly, they feature the ability to do this consistently, with multiple historic winning streaks.

The current iteration of the Boston Celtics leads the league in a vast array of categories. They tick the boxes necessary to bring their record 18th championship to the city of Boston, which would break the current tie with the also historic (but not so much this season) Los Angeles Lakers.

All of these factors add up to the reality that the Celtics are currently on pace to win this year’s NBA championship.

Scoring Ability, Even Without Their Best Players

The 2024 Celtics boast an elite ability to put up points

On Friday night, the Celtics came into Detroit to face the Detroit Pistons, having won seven straight games. While the Pistons have not exactly been a competitive opponent this season, the Celtics went into the game tired and battered up, lacking Jrue Holiday and their superstar, Jayson Tatum.

They still blew out the Pistons by a score of 129-102, en route to their eighth straight victory. It was their 15th win this season by at least 25 points, which tied an NBA record. The other teams to accomplish that feat were the 1971 and 1972 Milwaukee Bucks, and the 2016 San Antonio Spurs. The 1971 Bucks went on to win the NBA Finals.

The 2024 Boston Celtics now have a scoring differential of 11.74 on the season. That is good for the fourth-best scoring differential in NBA history. That is no feat or statistic to scoff at.

The teams ahead of them are the 1972 Lakers, with a scoring differential of 12.28; the 1971 Bucks, who featured a scoring differential of 12.26; and the Michael Jordan-led 1996 Chicago Bulls, with a scoring differential of 12.24. All three of those teams went on to win the championship in their respective years.

The current Celtics are also followed by the 2017 Golden State Warriors, who had a scoring differential of 11.63. That team also went on to win the NBA Finals that season, and now, the 2024 Celtics have surpassed them.

These statistics do not necessarily guarantee the Celtics will win the championship this season. However, they certainly support the notion that the chances are likely.

The Celtics’ point differential of 11.78 is miles ahead of the rest of the league. The next best team in that category is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who boast a scoring differential of “just” 7.8. The Celtics are also second in the league in points per game, at 121.1, slightly trailing the Indiana Pacers’ 122.8 per game. However, this year’s Celtics are much more skilled than the Pacers, so that is hardly an issue.

A Level Above On Both Ends

The Celtics’ elite play has propelled them to the top of the standings

The Celtics not only dominate offensively but are also excellent at defense. While their offense has certainly been better this season, Boston still ranks second in rebounds per game, with 46.6, and second in blocks per game, with 6.5. They only trail the Warriors in rebounds (46.9) and the Thunder in blocks (6.7).

While the majority of the current roster does not have any championship experience, the current Celtics do have playoff pedigree. Jrue Holiday won a title with the Bucks in 2021, and the Celtics did reach the NBA Finals just two seasons ago when they lost to the Warriors in six games in the 2022 iteration of the classic.

But in that season, the Celtics finished second in the East at 51-31. This season, they have already blown that record out of the water, and multiple weeks still remain in the regular season. Boston currently sits at 56-14, by far the best in both the East and the entire league. Their lead in the East is 11 games over the Bucks, and seven games more than the next-best Thunder, who are 49-20.

Due to this impressive record, which was catapulted by multiple winning streaks, the Celtics were the first team to clinch a playoff spot. After winning 11 straight games, Boston clinched a playoff spot on March 3, with a record of 48-12. Twenty days later, still no other team has clinched a playoff spot yet. These measures alone represent the sheer dominance of the 2024 Boston Celtics.

It is these multiple winning streaks that display Boston’s most feared factor this season: their consistency. Whether the Celtics are facing inferior opponents or teams closer to their skill set (no team is on their level or above this season), they find ways to defeat them in dominant fashion.

Health Has Been on Their Side

The Celtics have gotten consistently good health out of their starters

The Celtics’ consistency has allowed them to rattle off winning streaks at numerous points of the season. They opened the season winning their first five, then would engage in another six-game winning streak to start 11-2. Since then, they have had winning streaks of five, six, eleven, and their current eight.

This consistency has been able to be achieved due to the good health of their roster. For the most part, Boston has not dealt with the injury bug, and when they have, it has been short-term. They have not lost any of their starters for the long term, and have thus been able to get consistent play out of Tatum, Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Al Horford, and more.

The Celtics currently have twelve games remaining. While they do not have a chance to break the all-time win record of 73, they can come close. Seven of their last twelve games will come against losing opponents, and this team has made it known that they can also defeat winning opponents.

2023-24 Boston Celtics – 5+ game win streaks Streak Streak Start Streak End Date Game Date Game 5 Oct. 25, 2023 108-104 over NYK Nov. 6, 2023 114-109 vs. MIN 6 Nov. 10, 2023 121-107 over BKN Nov. 20, 2023 121-118 vs. CHA 5 Dec. 8, 2023 133-123 over NYK Dec. 19, 2023 132-126 vs. GSW 6 Dec. 20, 2023 144-119 over SAC Jan. 2, 2024 127-123 vs. OKC 11 Feb. 4, 2024 131-91 over MEM Mar. 5, 2024 105-104 vs. CLE 8 Mar. 9, 2024 117-107 over PHX Ongoing Ongoing

It is therefore realistic to expect the Celtics to win around 65 games, barring an epic collapse or if they decide to rest their starters before the playoffs. But the Celtics have also demonstrated their ability to win with their starters out, so anything can happen.

The 60-win mark is all but certainly theirs. But what will really matter is their postseason play: regular season wins can be an indicator of things to come, but the landscape changes come playoffs.

If this Celtics team has demonstrated anything, though, it is their ability to win, and there have not been any indications that they will cease to do so come playoffs. They will have a lot to prove, however, but in the end, it is clear that the 2024 Boston Celtics are on pace to take home the title.