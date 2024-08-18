Highlights The Boston Celtics will face the New York Knicks on Opening Night.

The Knicks are among the top threats to the Celtics in the East.

This Opening Night matchup could be an Eastern Conference Finals preview between Boston and New York.

After a four-month layoff, NBA fans are undoubtedly satiating to see their favorite sports league back in action. As such, the NBA tips off the new season with intriguing matchups featuring the league's marquee teams and top stars.

The NBA released the schedule for the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

To nobody's surprise, the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics are on the card for this year's Opening Night. And the NBA made sure to pit them against perhaps their biggest threat in the Eastern Conference to kickstart their title defense.

Celtics Opening Night Opponents: New York Knicks

The Knicks get first crack at the defending champions

The very first game of the 2024-25 NBA season will feature the New York Knicks visiting TD Garden to take on the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics.

This should be a spicy matchup to tip off the new year as the Celtics immediately get a big test out of the gates in the form of the Knicks. Likewise, letting the Knicks witness the Celtics receiving their championship rings should only add more fuel to their fire to begin their season.

These two teams also faced each other to open their respective 2023-24 campaigns. They wound up playing five times due to the In-Season Tournament, with Boston winning four of the games.

Knicks-Celtics Regular Season Matchups - 2023-24 season Date Score Winner October 25, 2023 108-104 Celtics November 3, 2023 114-98 Celtics December 8, 2023 133-123 Celtics February 24, 2024 116-102 Celtics April 11, 2024 118-109 Knicks

Boston and New York seemed to be on their way to a collision course in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. However, injuries derailed the Knicks throughout their playoff run, and they ultimately fell to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

Eastern Conference Finals Preview?

Knicks are among the top threats to the Celtics in the East

With four months to recover, the Knicks enter the 2024-25 season with a clean bill of health. Julius Randle , OG Anunoby , and Mitchell Robinson , among others, are expected to be ready to start the campaign.

Moreover, they also acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets during the summer to further bolster their wing depth.

Needless to say, Jayson Tatum , Jaylen Brown , and company remain the heavy favorites to win the 2024-25 NBA championship this season.

But with All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson leading this revamped and healthy squad, the Knicks seem more than ready to prove themselves as top contenders in the East.

Jalen Brunson - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PPG 28.7 APG 6.7 RPG 3.6 FG% 47.9% 3P% 40.1%

Granted that everyone stays relatively healthy by the time the playoffs roll, it would not be shocking if these Opening Night protagonists wind up facing each other in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.