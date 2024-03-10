Highlights The Celtics avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season by overcoming a masterful 45-point performance from Kevin Durant.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring with 29 points, but the Celtics used a complete team effort to take down the Suns.

With Devin Booker still sidelined with an ankle injury, Durant continued to carry the scoring load and had his third straight outing with 35 points or more.

The Boston Celtics avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season by outlasting an outstanding performance from Kevin Durant and beating the Phoenix Suns on the road, 117-107, on Saturday night. Durant put on a masterclass with 45 points on 18-of-26 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three, to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Boston is coming off a pair of concerning losses before righting the ship with a bounce-back win over a resilient Suns team that is still without star shooting guard Devin Booker, who is currently nursing an ankle injury.

The Celtics (49-14) are now one win away from becoming the first team in the NBA this season to get to 50 wins, while the Suns dropped to 37-27 and now find themselves back in the play-in tournament picture at 7th in the Western Conference standings.

The Celtics used team effort to fend off Durant and the Suns

Six players scored in double figures

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who has been struggling as of late, was well-aware that he didn't have the best night overall, despite leading the team in scoring with 29 points.

"I finally stopped turning the ball over. I'm thankful I got some great teammates. I stunk it up tonight." - Jayson Tatum during the post-game interview on his performance against the Suns.

Nonetheless, Tatum did contribute in other facets of the game with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Like they have done all season long, as Tatum alluded to, the Celtics put together a complete team effort to stave off Durant's Herculean performance.

Jaylen Brown, who is coming off a season-high 41 points during their loss to the Denver Nuggets, added 27 points, while five other Celtics scored at least nine points in the win. Boston tallied 29 assists on the evening and used some hot shooting, going 15-of-39 from beyond the arc.

Kevin Durant continues to amaze

Three straight games with 35 points or more

Kevin Durant has been playing out of his mind over his last three outings. The Suns superstar has scored at least 35 points in each of his last three games, which includes a terrific overtime performance during their win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Kevin Durant - Last 3 games Game Points Rebounds Assists FGA FG% vs. Nuggets 35 8 5 14-34 41.2% vs. Raptors 35 3 1 11-19 57.9% vs. Celtics 45 10 6 18-26 69.2%

Durant's 45-point outburst against the Celtics is also his highest scoring output as a member of the Suns, per StatMuse. This is also the first time the 14-time All-Star has scored three straight 35-point games in nearly two years, last doing so during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

With Booker missing his third straight game, Durant once again needed to carry the majority of the load for the Suns. And not only is he getting the job done offensively, he also did it on the other end of the floor.

It's easy to take performances like these by Durant for granted, considering he has been playing at this level for 16 years now. But when factoring in the fact that he suffered a torn Achilles, an injury many consider to be career-threatening or even career-ending, NBA fans must appreciate just how special of a player this man is.

In his age 35 campaign, Durant is averaging 28.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the field, including 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.