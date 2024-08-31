Key Takeaways Despite rivals adding stars, the Celtics remain the favorite in the East due to their dominant performance last season.

The Orlando Magic are on the rise with Banchero emerging as a standout player & defense becoming a strong suit.

The Magic could challenge the Celtics soon, with the potential to become top contenders by 2025-26, led by Banchero & Wagner.

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George and the New York Knicks adding Mikal Bridges to their already talented rosters, the Boston Celtics are still the runaway favorites to win the Eastern Conference for the second season in a row. Boston won 64 games last season, 14 more than the second-place Knicks, and cruised to a decisive NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks .

Unlike other dominating Finals teams of the past years, there is little discussion that the Celtics will turn into a dynasty. For starters, the East did get better, and the West is filled with stars like Luka Dončić , Nikola Jokic , Anthony Edwards , Victor Wembanyama , and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , who are expected to lead their teams to championships down the line.

While Boston is the top dog in the East, scrappy young teams like the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make deep playoff runs and upset the favorites, despite not making many offseason moves of their own. However, as the NBA shifts to a new era, one team is quickly becoming the favorite to run the East in a few years, and some insiders have suggested that the Orlando Magic might pose a legitimate threat as soon as this season.

Paul Pierce is Scared of the Magic

The Boston Celtics legend thinks they will compete in a top-heavy Eastern Conference

Last season, the Orlando Magic fought their way to a shocking 45-37 record, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference. They took the Cavaliers to seven games before losing in the opening round of the playoffs, although they had a busy summer and improved by developing their talent and signing a key veteran.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Franz Wagner and his brother, Mortiz, both played for the German national team. While the Germans lost in the bronze medal game to Jokic and Serbia, they both showed that they could play high-level basketball on a big stage.

Wagner Brothers - Olympic Stats Category Franz Moritz PPG 18.5 9.8 RPG 5.8 3.7 APG 2.5 2.0 FG% 46.6% 50.0%

On top of that, Orlando signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, who will continue to establish Orlando as one of the best defensive teams in the league and will bring some much-needed shooting to the lineup. Over the last two seasons, Caldwell-Pope shot 41.5 percent from behind the arc.

All of these developments in East Florida prompted Paul Pierce to offer praise for the Magic on his All The Smoke podcast.

"I think Orlando is going to be better than [IND and CLE]. I think they got something down there because I think they got the best player out of those three teams. It's close, I like Donovan Mitchell a lot, he's probably the best player...but Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and his brother, they're young, they're confident, they got a team down there!" -Paul Pierce

Pierce went on to point out that the Magic have been the only team to "give the Celtics problems" in the East. In the regular season, Boston went 3-2 against the Pacers before sweeping them in the Conference Finals and went 2-1 against Cleveland before beating them in five games. They did go 2-1 against Orlando last season but went a lowly 1-3 against the Magic in 2022-23.

Paolo Banchero Is One of the Best Players in the East

The young superstar is ready to be in All-NBA conversations

After being picked first overall by the Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft , Paolo Banchero continued to break out last season, being named to his first All-Star Game. At only 21 years old, Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, which was one of the more well-rounded statlines in the NBA.

He also anchored one of the best defensive teams in the NBA last season, as the Magic only allowed 107.4 points per game last season, second only to the Minnesota Timberwolves .

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paolo Banchero was the only player to appear in 50+ games last season to average 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists and not make an All-NBA Team.

Pierce claimed that Banchero is the best player among his teammate Franz Wagner, as well as Donovan Mitchell , and Tyrese Haliburton . "The Truth" has become known for his outlandish NBA takes, especially when he and Kevin Garnett get together, although there is something to this opinion. Mitchell, like Banchero, was snubbed from the All-NBA teams, although Haliburton was named to the Third Team.

Eastern Conference Player Comparison (2023-24) Stat Banchero Wagner Haliburton Mitchell GP 80 72 55 69 PPG 22.6 19.7 20.1 26.6 RPG 6.9 5.3 3.1 5.1 APG 5.4 3.7 10.9 6.1 Def. WS 4.0 3.2 1.5 2.9 VORP 2.3 1.9 5.0 3.9

While a case could be made of any of these players, Banchero's ability to be an elite defender cannot be understated. Last season, he held Jayson Tatum , one of the best forwards in the league, to below his average in points, rebounds, assists, and three-point percentage. Not only is Banchero one of the most complete players in the NBA, but he also stops opponent's stars, which will be a huge factor in the playoffs.

While the Magic are not quite yet on Boston's level, their meteoric rise will keep the Celtics on their toes next season, and Orlando will likely rival the Celtics by 2025-26, as soon as Banchero and Wagner enter their prime and can rival Tatum and Jaylen Brown .