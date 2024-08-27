Key Takeaways Kristaps Porziņģis is a critical piece of the Celtics' roster with his versatility and efficiency.

Boston lacks center depth behind Porzingis, a potential Achilles' heel for the 2024-25 team.

The Celtics' success heavily relies on Porzingis, as he significantly impacts the team's performance both in the regular season and playoffs.

The Boston Celtics ran roughshod through the NBA last season on their way to winning the 2024 NBA Championship.

The starting five of Jrue Holiday , Derrick White , Jayson Tatum , Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis was critical to Boston's historic season. The Celtics finished tied for third all-time in net rating (+11.6).

Three of those players — Holiday, White and Tatum — joined Team USA and helped the United States win a gold medal shortly after. Brown was arguably the biggest snub from that squad, and he, not Tatum, was awarded Finals MVP.

Maybe it was because the runway was cleared for Boston during last year's title run. Maybe it was the offseason drama surrounding Brown's absence and Tatum's lack of playing time at the Olympics. Maybe it's just a simple oversight because the Celtics won the championship anyway.

But a crucial piece of Boston's dominant starting five, perhaps the piece that unlocks the rest of the roster on both ends of the floor, was missing for most of last year's playoffs.

His potential absence at any point in the upcoming season could ultimately doom the Celtics' chances of winning back-to-back titles.

Kristaps Porzingis Is the Most Critical Piece of Celtics' Roster

Boston's unicorn big man is key on both ends

Porzingis didn't blow away the league in the stat column last year; he averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. His efficiency is where he really shined for Boston.

The 7-foot-2 center shot a career-high 51.6 percent from the field. He shot 37.5 percent from three and 85.8 percent from the free-throw line.

He was a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses: Try and guard him with a smaller, quicker player to limit his three-point opportunities, and he would bury that defender in the post. Try to take away his post touches with a bigger center, and he would space the floor and threaten defenses with his outside shot.

There was no way of truly shutting down Boston's big man. He may have been an auxiliary piece to Tatum and Brown, but Porzingis' versatility to score from anywhere on the floor unlocked the Celtics' entire scheme.

During the regular season, Boston was plus-10.6 points per 100 possessions with Porzingis on the floor and -1.2 with him on the bench. To put that in context, the Celtics were +10.9 with Tatum and -1.2 without.

The team only lost three playoff games on its run to last year's championship. Two of the three came without Porzingis.

Boston's Lack of Center Depth Could Be Exposed

The Celtics don't have much behind their starter

Al Horford was Porzingis' primary backup last year. He performed admirably for a 37-year-old, but age has to catch up with him at some point.

He's been forced to start 35 playoff games over the past two seasons and averaged 30.3 minutes without Porzingis in last year's playoffs.

After Horford comes Luke Kornet, a career journeyman who played 15.6 minutes per night across 63 regular season games last year with averages of 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Next on the depth chart is Xavier Tillman, who appeared in eight playoff games and averaged 8.6 minutes.

This is what Boston has behind the oft-injured Porzingis, who's already set to miss the first few months of the 2024-25 season.

Boston Celtics 2023-24 Center Rotation Player GP MPG PPG RPG BPG Kristaps Porziņģis 57 29.6 20.1 7.2 1.9 Al Horford 65 26.8 8.6 6.4 1.0 Luke Kornet 63 15.6 5.3 4.1 1.0 Xavier Tillman 20 13.7 4.0 2.7 0.5

The Celtics had five lineups play more than 100 minutes during last year's regular season, led