Highlights The Boston Celtics have emerged as early title favorites in the 2023-24 NBA season, thanks to their strong start and revamped roster.

Despite their success, NBA insider Mark Medina suggests that the Celtics could benefit from adding depth to their second unit, but they need to be cautious not to disrupt the team's current chemistry.

The Celtics have showcased their strength in depth, with their bench unit performing impressively and boasting the second-best net rating in the NBA. This highlights their ability to succeed as a cohesive team rather than relying solely on big-name stars.

As many had predicted prior to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Boston Celtics are looking like early title favorites after getting off to a blistering start where they sit atop the league standings. While their roster runs very deep, though, NBA insider Mark Medina isn’t opposed to the Celtics bolstering their second unit further, especially after the loss of defensive prowess, Grant Williams, but argues that if the front-office choose to go in that direction, then they need to be careful not to ‘mess with continuity’ that has proved a success thus far.

Early season favorites thanks to off-season roster moves

After a disappointing loss in the 2022-23 Eastern Conference Finals to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, Boston set out to completely overhaul their roster over the summer off-season, and focus on bringing in complementary pieces to slot around their two young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Twenty-seven-year-old Brown is now tied down to the franchise through the 2028-29 season after agreeing to an NBA-record five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the team, becoming eligible for the supermax after earning his All-NBA second-team honors as a result of a career scoring year in which he averaged 26.6 points on 49 percent shooting. His record-setting contract is likely to be surpassed next summer, though, with teammate Tatum, eligible for a big pay day of his own, and in-line with the salary cap rise, ESPN’s Bobby Marks predicts that he could sign a deal worth over five-years, $318 million.

With Tatum all but certain to remain in Boston for the long-term, the Celtics used this off-season to build up their dynamic duo’s supporting cast, which meant parting ways with long-term veteran leader, Marcus Smart. The 29-year-old was used in a trade package to facilitate bringing the unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis, to the TD Garden after a year filled with career-highs in Washington as a member of the Wizards. Smart’s departure ultimately left a huge hole in the roster, but after Jrue Holiday became collateral damage of Damian Lillard’s blockbuster move to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics spotted an opportunity to mitigate some of that loss. As a result, they brought in the 2021 NBA champion via trade, parting ways with Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III in the process. Due to such moves, ESPN deemed the Celtics to be the leading favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA title with plus-389 title odds, leading the Bucks (plus-400) and Denver Nuggets (plus-420), respectively.

Medina – Striking balance between finding valuable bench piece and not giving up too much in return

Despite the current depth of their roster, Medina believes that picking up a valuable bench piece would certainly help the Celtics cement themselves as the overwhelming favorites in the Eastern Conference over the likes of Milwaukee and, to some extent, the Philadelphia 76ers. However, if they decide to bolster their roster further, then they need to be careful with not going ‘overboard’. The journalist does note that the addition of Jrue Holiday has been key in mitigating the loss of Marcus Smart in the Porzingis deal, though.

“It never hurts, especially when you're going against the Sixers, the Bucks, you have a championship window and the Celtics, you could argue, have underachieved because you thought after getting into the finals in 2022 against Golden State last season's the next time to do that. But I think in fairness, they do have a great roster, the Kristaps Porzingis signing has worked out really well and he has stayed healthy. But when you're looking at some of their bench pieces, they lost some pretty key pieces this past off-season, most notably with Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams. Now Jrue Holiday, theoretically, and so far, has mitigated some of Marcus Smart’s presence with his defense and his leadership, but I think with Grant Williams he was a very effective front court defender, they could certainly use some more reinforcements there, especially if there are injuries but I think the challenge is what do you give up? The Celtics have a lot of depth, they don't want to mess with continuity too much and when it comes to finding that key bench piece that's just plug-in-and-play, sometimes you go overboard of giving up too much just to get that. So yeah, ideal situation they could use a bench piece but it'll depend on what market’s out there and what they'd have to give up.”

Strength in depth, bench second-best

Boston have been mightily impressive to start this year, and it is no surprise that they sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, with a 12-3 winning record, and more importantly, two games ahead of their main conference rivals this year, the Bucks.

Boston Celtics 2023-24 season (first 15 games) Starting five Bench unit Offensive Rating 86.8 56.6 Defensive Rating 78.5 52.4 Net Rating 8.3 4.1 Overall League Ranking 1st 2nd All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Per the NBA.com, the C’s are ranked as the sixth-best offense in the league with a 117.6 offensive rating, but find themselves even higher up the rankings on the defensive end of the ball, with their 107.5 rating greater than everyone in the league bar the Minnesota Timberwolves (106.2). However, when diving a little deeper into the numbers and comparing the star-studded starting five with their bench unit, there is little drop off between the two, especially when measured against the rest of the league.

The starting five, led by their newly assumed ‘big three’ in Tatum, Brown and Porzingis, have been the group’s leading scorers, in which they are averaging 27.9 points, 21.6 points and 19.6 points, respectively. As a result, their 86.8 offensive ranking is the best in the league, and despite their 78.4 defensive rating ranking 22nd overall, they still boast a league-best plus-8.3 net rating. When viewing the Celtics roster holistically, though, aside from five-time All-Star Al Horford, who has assumed much more of a bench role this season than in seasons past, there is no other elite stand-out name in their second unit, with their most productive bench player, statistically, being fourth-year guard Payton Pritchard, who boasts a plus-minus score of 5.8. Nevertheless, they post an impressive net rating of +4.1, second-best in the entire NBA behind only the bench of the imposing Oklahoma City Thunder, largely as a result of their sixth-ranked defensive rating of 52.4.

Working together as a team, the Boston Celtics are proving that you don’t need big-name stars in your second unit to be successful, but if the opportunity arose to add a bigger, perhaps more well-known or established complimentary bench piece, then that may be too good of an opportunity to pass as they look to build a roster that is capable of breaking the tie with their long-time rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, and winning championship banner number 18.