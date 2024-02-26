Highlights Boston Celtics dominate with an 8-game winning streak, excelling in offense and sharpshooting.

Washington Wizards struggle with an 11-game losing streak, Deni Avdija emerges as a hopeful standout.

Oklahoma City Thunder soar with a balanced attack, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a deep rotation propel them to the top.

As the NBA resumes after the All-Star break, the dynamic of the league takes an intriguing turn in Week 18, encapsulating performances that have set the tone for the second half of the season. The Boston Celtics have emerged as the epitome of excellence, charting an unbeaten 4-0 streak over the last two weeks, which included the All-Star hiatus.

Their impressive play has not only extended their winning run to eight games but also reaffirmed their dominance in the league.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers represent the contrasting fortunes of NBA teams, with the former boasting a strong defensive record propelling them to the top of their conference, and the latter facing a rebuilding phase marked by a seven-game losing streak.

As the NBA gears up for the closing stages of the season, these contrasting narratives highlight the evolving landscape of the league, with teams either surging ahead or recalibrating their strategies for future success.

Winners - Boston Celtics

Last week's record: 4-0

The Celtics have firmly established themselves as the paramount winner, boasting an impeccable 4-0 run. This stellar performance extends their winning streak to eight games, underscoring their dominance in the league.

At the heart of their triumph lies the formidable starting lineup comprising Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis. This quintet has been nothing short of spectacular, registering a net rating of +19.5 over their last four appearances.

The secret to the Celtics' recent success is their high-octane offense, which has led the league with an offensive rating of 133.5 during this period. Their proficiency from beyond the arc has been a significant contributor to their offensive juggernaut status.

Astonishingly, 45.1 percent of their points have come from three-pointers in the last four games, with the team converting these opportunities at an impressive rate of 45.7 percent.

Boston Celtics - Offensive Output Player % PTS 3PT % PTS 2PT MR % PITP Jayson Tatum 40.0 13.3 28.6 Kristaps Porzingis 47.1 7.8 31.4 Jaylen Brown 30.0 8.6 48.6

This blend of sharpshooting and strategic mastery underlines the Celtics' current form, making them a formidable force in the league. As they continue to build on this momentum, the Celtics' cohesive unit and their exceptional ability to execute on both ends of the floor position them as a textbook example of basketball excellence.

Losers - Washington Wizards

Last week's record: 0-5

The Wizards find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum this week, enduring a challenging 0-5 run that has extended their losing streak to 11 consecutive games. This dismal stretch is a continuation of their season-long struggles, with the team's record now standing at 9-48.

The Wizards' recent performances have been marked by inefficiencies on both ends of the floor, culminating in a net rating of -15.1 over their last five games, and earning them the status of having the second-worst offense in the league.

Jordan Poole, once a beacon of potential, has found himself mired in a slump that not only affected his performance but also cost him his starting position. Over the last five games, Poole has been shooting a meager 35.7% from the field, averaging 18.4 points per game. This downturn in performance has been a significant factor in the Wizards' ongoing struggles.

However, amidst the gloom, Deni Avdija has emerged as a glimmer of hope for the Wizards. Demonstrating remarkable resilience and skill, Avdija has been averaging 24.3 points per game, shooting an impressive 49.1 percent from the field and an outstanding 50.0 percent from beyond the arc on 5.3 attempts per game.

His performance stands out as a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season for the team.

Washington Wizards - Struggles last 5 games Time Period ORTG DRTG NETRTG Last 5 Games 104.0 119.1 -15.1 Regular Season 110.5 119.7 -9.2

As the Wizards navigate through the remainder of the season, it appears they are positioning themselves to capitalize on a high draft pick, aiming to rebuild around the promising talent of Avdija. While the present may be fraught with challenges, the Wizards' focus on development and future prospects offers a beacon of hope for the franchise and its fans.

Winners - Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week's record: 5-0

The Oklahoma City Thunder have emphatically claimed their spot among the week's biggest winners, notching an impressive 5-0 record. This remarkable run has catapulted them to the top of the Western Conference standings, tied for the best record, showcasing their formidable presence in the league.

At the helm of this surge is MVP candidate Gilgeous-Alexander, whose extraordinary performances have been a linchpin of the Thunder's success. Averaging 33.4 points per game on a highly efficient 56.0 percent shooting from the field, Gilgeous-Alexander has also contributed significantly on the defensive end, averaging 3.0 stocks over this span.

The Thunder's dominance is further underscored by their +20 net rating over the last five games, positioning them at the apex of both offensive and defensive ratings in the league. Their efficiency has been nothing short of spectacular, with the team shooting 52.3 percent overall from the field, 44.2 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.7 percent from the free-throw line.

OKC Thunder - Offensive efficiency last 4 games Time Period FG% 3PT% FT% Last 5 Games 52.3% 36.2% 82.7% Regular Season 50.2% 34.1% 83.1%

A testament to their depth and versatility, the Thunder have utilized a broad rotation, with 11 players averaging over 11 minutes per game during this stretch. This strategic deployment of their roster not only speaks to the depth of talent available but also to the team's ability to maintain a high level of play across the board.

The Thunder's recent performances highlight their status as a well-oiled machine, firing on all cylinders and demonstrating a balanced attack that has propelled them to the forefront of the Western Conference.

Losers - Brooklyn Nets

Last week's record: 0-4

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a precarious position this week, with a disheartening 0-4 record that contributes to a broader struggle of 2-8 in their last 10 games. This downturn in form has been particularly pronounced in their offensive production, which has significantly lagged behind league standards.

Over the last four games, the Nets have registered the lowest offensive rating in the NBA at 95.4, coupled with a distressing net rating of -25.7, the worst in the league during this stretch.

Compounding the team's woes is their inefficiency from the three-point line, where they've been shooting at a mere 30.9 percent. This lack of outside shooting has been a critical factor in their inability to score consistently and maintain competitive game dynamics.

Mikal Bridges, expected to be a leading figure in the Nets' lineup, has notably struggled, averaging 18.3 points per game on just 40.6 percent shooting from the field and an even more concerning 28.6 percent from beyond the arc on 8.8 attempts per game.

Brooklyn Nets - Shooting struggles last 4 games Time Period PTS FG% 3P% FT% Last 4 Games 93.8 40.1% 30.9% 77.0% Regular Season 112.5 45.7% 36.4% 76.0%

The recent firing of head coach Jacque Vaughn has seemingly left the team in a state of disarray, struggling to find a coherent rhythm or a reliable game plan. As the Nets navigate through this tumultuous period, it's evident that significant lineup changes and strategic adjustments are imperative for them to regain their footing and reposition themselves.

The road ahead is challenging, but the potential for turnaround exists if the Nets can address their glaring issues on both ends of the floor.

Winners - Minnesota Timberwolves

Last week's record- 4-1

The Timberwolves have emerged as one of this week's most notable winners, boasting a commendable 4-1 record that has propelled them to the top of the Western Conference standings.

The foundation of their success can be attributed to their exceptional defensive prowess. Over the last five games, the Timberwolves have achieved the best defensive rating in the league at 100.6, which has been instrumental in securing the third-best net rating in the NBA at 15.7.

Central to their defensive dominance has been the impact of Rudy Gobert, who is not only the front-runner for the Defensive Player of the Year but also the anchor of the Timberwolves' defense. Gobert's influence extends far beyond the stat sheet, but he has still been averaging 2.3 blocks per game over the last five and has an individual defensive rating of 103.3.

His ability to disrupt the opposition's offensive schemes has been pivotal, providing the Timberwolves with a considerable advantage on the defensive end.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Defensive improvement in last 5 games Time Period DEF RTG OPP PTS TOV OPP PTS 2nd Chance Last 5 Games 100.6 12.6 13.6 Season Total 107.9 16.5 12.9

On the offensive side of the ball, Anthony Edwards has taken the reins, delivering outstanding performances that have been critical to the Timberwolves' success. Averaging 31.0 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting, Edwards has been a force to be reckoned with, despite encountering challenges from beyond the arc.

His scoring efficiency has complemented the team's defensive solidity, making the Timberwolves a well-rounded and formidable opponent.

The Timberwolves' recent performances highlight a team that has effectively balanced a stalwart defense with potent offensive capabilities. As they continue to build on this foundation, the Timberwolves are solidifying their position as a genuine contender in the Western Conference, with both Rudy Gobert's defensive mastery and Anthony Edwards' offensive explosiveness leading the charge.

Losers - Portland Trail Blazers

Last week's record: 0-4

The Trail Blazers' recent performance marks them as one of this week's notable losers, with a disheartening 0-4 record that has extended their losing streak to seven games. This downturn is reflected in their -18.2 net rating, positioning them as the team with the second-worst net rating in the league, indicative of significant struggles on both the offensive and defensive fronts.

Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons have endeavored to lead the team's offense, yet their efforts have been marred by inefficiency. Grant averaged 20.3 points on 39.3 percent shooting, while Simons contributed 17.7 points at a 36.7 percent shooting rate, highlighting the team's challenge in finding the basket.

Portland Trail Blazers - Inefficiency in Last 4 games Player PTS FG% 3P% Anfernee Simons 17.7 36.7% 41.7% Jerami Grant 20.3 39.1% 40.9% Scoot Henderson 14.5 42.9% 16.7%

In the face of these adversities, it's apparent that the Trail Blazers are in a phase of reconstruction, with their sights set on nurturing young talents and securing a top pick in the forthcoming draft. This strategic pivot towards rebuilding suggests a commitment to long-term development, despite the immediate setbacks.

As Portland continues to prioritize the growth and maturation of its roster, the focus remains on leveraging this season as a foundation for future success, with the hope that today's trials will pave the way for tomorrow's triumphs.