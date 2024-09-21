Key Takeaways The Boston Celtics kept their championship core intact in the off-season.

Kristaps Porzingis' injury may impact the start of Boston's 2024-25 season.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could be more motivated than ever to prove naysayers wrong despite just coming off a championship.

It has been three months since the Boston Celtics won the 2023-24 NBA championship. In a month, they will finally raise banner No. 18 in the rafters.

The defending champions tip off their 2024-25 regular season on October 22, when the New York Knicks visit TD Garden and try to spoil the beginning of their title defense. But the Celtics officially set the tone for the new season on September 24, when they hold their media day in preparation for their two exhibition games against the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi.

Boston enters this campaign without any significant changes to its championship core. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still lead the best starting five in the NBA, which includes Jrue Holiday , Derrick White , and Kristaps Porzingis . Meanwhile, Al Horford , Payton Pritchard , and Sam Hauser will continue to be the force behind their bench to round out their main rotation.

After winning the Larry O'Brien trophy in emphatic fashion this past June and still parading the same core heading into next season, every team will certainly be gunning to take down the defending champs.

With their title defense set to begin, here is a preview of the Boston Celtics' 2024-25 NBA season.

Boston Celtics Offseason Recap

Celtics prioritized locking up championship core this summer

As the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." That's exactly the mindset the Celtics had this offseason.

Boston stood pat with its lineup. They didn't have any significant departures this summer, only losing Svi Mykhailiuk, who signed with the Utah Jazz, and Oshae Brisset, who is still a free agent. Nonetheless, they were able to retain the services of a trio of end of bench pieces in Neemias Queta, Luke Kornet, and Xavier Tillman.

In terms of additions, they drafted sharpshooter Baylor Scheierman out of Creighton with the 30th overall pick. Scheierman isn't expected to log heavy minutes. But as an incoming 24-year-old rookie who 39.0 percent from three in college, there is a chance he can contribute off the bench for the defending champs.

Also notable is that veteran center Al Horford , who turned 38 years old in June, also has no plans to retire just yet.

If anything, the Celtics prioritized locking up their championship core together for the foreseeable future. They inked Jayson Tatum to the largest payday in NBA history with a five-year, $315 million contract and brought back Derrick White on a four-year, $118 million extension. Moreover, they were also extended sharpshooting wing Sam Hauser to a four-year $45 million deal.

The Celtics still have one roster spot up for grabs ahead of training camp and among the candidates vying for that are Ron Harper Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV.

Boston Celtics Offseason Summary Key Moves Re-signed Jayson Tatum to five-year, $315 million extension Re-signed Derrick White to four-year $118 million extension Re-signed Sam Hauser to four-year, $45 million extension Additions Baylor Scheierman (Selected 30th overall in 2024 NBA Draft) Subtractions Oshae Brisset (free agent) Svi Mykhailiuk (signed with the Utah Jazz) Retentions Re-signed Neemias Queta Re-signed Luke Kornet Re-signed Xavier Tillman

Boston Celtics: Projected Depth Chart

Celtics keep championship core intact