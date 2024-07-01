Highlights Derrick White signed a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics.

Derrick White served as a crucial component of the Boston Celtics’ championship team that just won the chip, and now, he is sticking around for the long term. It was announced on Monday that the Celtics have inked White to a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension.

White previously had one year and $19.5 million remaining on his deal, but has now received a hefty boost in pay. He will now receive $28.1 million next season, which will only increase as the contract ages. The $125.9 million was the maximum allowed, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Essential Stats

White was a major piece of the 2024 Celtics championship team

White proved instrumental for the Celtics last season, from the start of the regular season to the playoffs. Last season, he averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point range.

Most of those numbers only amped up in the playoffs, as he averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in the Celtics’ 19 postseason games. His shooting also stayed consistent, as he shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from three-point range, a slight increase.

Derrick White – 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 15.2 16.7 RPG 4.2 4.3 APG 5.2 4.1 FG% 46.1 45.2 3PT% 39.6 40.4

White became known for both his elite defense and ability to notch clutch three-pointers when needed. He was acquired by the Celtics in February 2022 from the San Antonio Spurs, and has cemented himself as not only a key piece for Boston, but as an NBA champion.

Previous Attempts

The Celtics tried to extend White previously, but failed

It was reported that back in October 2023, White and the Celtics had discussions about a potential contract extension, but the two sides could not come to an agreement prior to the October 23 deadline. Two days after the deadline, White silenced doubts that he wanted out of Boston.

“I love it here. It's been great being here, being a Celtic. That’ll never change whether I sign before the season or not. If it happens, great, if not, I'm still excited for the season to be here.” —Derrick White

White, who is currently 29 years old but turns 30 on July 2, the day after the signing, still has plenty left in the tank. He will return to the Celtics as an NBA champion, as he and the team try to repeat in 2025.