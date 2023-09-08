Highlights Boston Celtics have a strong starting lineup for the 2023-24 season, featuring Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford.

The projected lineup combines size and shooting to overwhelm opponents on both ends of the court.

Injuries to key players will shouldn't hinder the Celtics' championship aspirations too much, as they have a mixture of veterans and talented young players in their potential second unit.

After reaching the NBA Finals in 2022, the Boston Celtics hope to replicate the same feat for the upcoming 2023-24 season. But for Beantown to get there, they would need to get the best from their roster on a nightly basis, both the starting five and the reserve unit.

With that said, we break down Boston’s projected lineup and why the players mentioned below make sense for the team.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Celtics’ projected starting 5 for 2023-24

Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford

With a new roster for the 2023-24 season, the Celtics are looking more dangerous than ever. Running the point for Boston is Derrick White, a 6-foot-4 guard who’s expected to fill in the shoes of Marcus Smart after the fan-favorite was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Fortunately, his career averages of 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 35.0 percent success rate from downtown make him a credible candidate to run the Celtics’ offense.

Jaylen Brown, Boston’s latest max-contract player, is slated to start as the team’s shooting guard. With a larger 6-foot-6 frame, the two-time All-star has averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game over his seven-year NBA career while providing defense on the wing.

As the Celtics’ starting small forward and number one option on offense, Jayson Tatum will have his hands full. It’s a good thing the 6-foot-8 All-Star boasts averages of 22.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. With him as the team’s small forward, Tatum is expected to handle much of the offensive load and draw opposing defenses to him, leaving his teammates with more opportunities to score.

Thanks to a trade that sent him to Boston, Kristaps Porzingis is now ready to improve the team’s performance as its new starting power forward. With his ability to space the floor and protect the rim on the other end, the Latvian star can diversify the Celtics’ offense and help establish a lead early in the game. Add his career averages of 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game, and Boston’s starting unit just became more effective on the court.

Kristaps Porzingis scoring averages per team Team Years Scoring average New York Knicks 3 17.8 Dallas Mavericks 3 20.0 Washington Wizards 2 22.9

Last, but not least, Joe Mazzulla is expected to play Al Horford as the Celtics’ starting center. Even at 37 years old, the five-time All-Star brings a wealth of experience to the table. As seen in his career stats of 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, Horford can help Boston find its momentum early in games with him manning the starting center spot.

By using this projected starting five, Boston aims to overwhelm its opponents on both ends of the court using a combination of size and shooting. Of course, as the season progresses, Mazzulla might make changes to the lineup that will best suit the team’s chances of winning a ring in the upcoming season.

Celtics’ potential second unit

Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett, Robert Williams II

As seen in recent seasons, injuries to a franchise’s All-Stars and starters can mean a lot in winning a championship. In this regard, Mazzulla has a mixture of veterans and talented young guys to take the court whenever the starters need to rest on the bench.

When it comes to the backcourt, the Celtics are expected to field Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard as the reserve guards. The former is a Sixth Man of the Year and Rookie of the Year awardee who averages 15.4 points,4.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Pritchard, for his part, is a 6-foot-1 guard who can play the 2-spot and score from anywhere on the court.

In the event Tatum or Porzingis rests on the bench, Mazzulla might insert one of Sam Hauser or Oshae Brissett into the lineup. The former is a third-year 6-foot-8 forward who hits 42 percent from beyond the arc while notching 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. The latter, meanwhile, has played three seasons for the Indiana Pacers and a single season for the Toronto Raptors. Along the way, the 6-foot-7 big man has averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. Either Hauser or Brissett can provide defense on the wing while spacing the floor for Boston.

As mentioned earlier, Horford is already 37 years old. This means the big man’s minutes won’t be as long as during his prime. If he needs to rest for a game’s crucial moments, expect Robert Williams II to relieve him from the bench. The center is strong enough to defend most big men with sufficient mobility as a rim-rolling option on offense.

Mazzulla is expected to retain some of the starters to play along with this reserve unit at certain points in the game. Things might still change in this rotation, especially if an injury or emergency occurs to one of the team’s primary reserve players.

Celtics’ crunch-time 5

Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford

While other teams utilize a combination of their starters and reserve players for a game’s crunch-time period, it makes sense for the Celtics to stick with their first five in crucial contests. All of Boston’s starters shoot above 35 percent from the 3-point line. This opens up the floor for either Tatum or Brown to attack the rim, improving the team’s chances to score during the final stretches of a game.

When it comes to defense, Horford’s craftiness and playoff experience pair well with Porzingis’ innate ability to block shots. It also helps that both players can drain threes, making them important pieces to keep on the court. Also, White’s bulky frame and ability to keep up with the opposing team’s point guard also allows Boston to keep their lead in crucial games.

As it stands, there’s a full regular season ahead of the Celtics, and there are going to be changes to the rotation if deemed necessary. Nevertheless, with the quality of talent playing for Boston, opposing teams will surely prepare in fear when facing this Eastern Conference squad.