The Boston Celtics entered this season with huge expectations and targets on their backs. They responded throughout the regular season, as they were the only 60-win team in the league. Those victories prepared them for the 2-0 lead they now hold against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

On Run It Back, FanDuel’s Flagship NBA show, Shams Charania said Boston knew what to expect this season as title favorites.

The core of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has had a lot of success in regular seasons and deep playoff runs, but it has not netted the Celtics a historic 18th championship banner yet. As time goes on, the pressure to win a title will only increase.

Boston traded for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis before last offseason. They extended the latter on a two-year, $60 million extension, and Holiday is owed at least $30 million over the next four seasons. Derrick White is eligible for an extension and massive pay upgrade this summer due to his magnificent play. Tatum also becomes extension-eligible for a five-year, $315 million extension this July. If Boston does not reach the top of the NBA world this summer, the franchise will need to spend a lot of money to keep its squad intact.

The Celtics' "Flawless" Roster

Boston is strong in every category

It is hard to identify many holes in the Celtics’ roster. Last season, one of their weak points was not having a big man to exploit mismatches. Porziņģis changed that this season, shooting over smaller defenders on the perimeter and bullying them in the paint. Their depth was questioned at the beginning of the playoffs, but Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard have been key contributors off the bench. Pritchard knocked down this 38-foot buzzer-beater from just inside halfcourt in Game 2.

Boston normally relies on strong three-point shooting to power their offense. However, the Celtics did not find a rhythm from downtown until the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Boston Celtics Threes by Quarter - Game 2 1st Quarter 1-9 2nd Quarter 2-6 3rd Quarter 3-15 4th Quarter 4-9

They were able to pull off the victory because the Mavericks struggled mightily, finishing 6-26 (23.1 percent) from beyond the arc. Kyrie Irving has yet to find his groove against the Celtics' strong perimeter defense, averaging 14 points on 35 percent shooting from the field. Irving must step up if Dallas is to come back in this series.

The Celtics are proving the pressure surrounding their roster construction and financial implications does not affect their pursuit of a championship. They sit two wins away from reaching that goal.