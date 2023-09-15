Highlights The Boston Celtics have made significant off-season moves to improve their roster and compete for an NBA championship.

Despite having an available roster spot, it is more likely that the Celtics will keep it open rather than sign a veteran player.

Last season, the Celtics had a strong regular season performance but struggled defensively in the playoffs, highlighting the need for improvement in the postseason.

The Boston Celtics have made their off-season moves as they look to improve their roster in an attempt to finally break the deadlock with the L.A. Lakers and win NBA championship No. 18. Despite having one more roster space available, NBA writer Mark Medina thinks they will either keep it vacant as they enter the season, or they will re-sign a former veteran, although he believes the former to be more likely.

NBA free-agency news – Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics appeared to lay down their foundations for the future by committing long-term to two-time All-Star, Jaylen Brown, signing him to the NBA’s richest supermax contract in history worth five-years, $304 million, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

They didn’t stop there, though, as they decided that Marcus Smart’s time in Boston had run its course, dealing him away in a three-team trade that landed them 7’3” Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian brings with him size and scoring, and per ESPN’s Andre Snellings, entirely changes the dynamics of their offense due to his ability to create both his own shot, and via assists off-the-ball.

With the departures of Marcus Smart, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin, who is still available on the free-agent market, the C’s have lost sizable frontcourt depth, although they brought in 25-year-old Oshae Brissett, who most recently spent time with the Indiana Pacers, on a two-year veteran’s minimum deal, per Spotrac.

Despite Brissett's addition, the Boston Celtics are still looking mightily thin in the front-court, which poses questions over whether they will choose to fill their currently vacant 15th roster spot, which they traditionally keep open for trade deadline flexibility purposes.

What does Mark Medina think the Boston Celtics will do with their final roster spot?

Medina thinks that the Boston Celtics will follow their tradition of keeping their 15th roster spot open, but should they require more frontcourt depth, then they may consider re-signing somebody like Blake Griffin to that spot. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“I don't think that they're keeping the roster spot open to see if maybe there's this training camp invitee that's really intriguing. Very rarely do you find a player on the training camp roster that fills that spot. Usually, that's for the two-way positions, or signing them to a contract on their G-League team. So if I had to guess, they keep the roster spot open, but I also wouldn’t be surprised that they ultimately conclude to keep Blake Griffin for another season”.

How did the Boston Celtics perform last season?

Last season the Boston Celtics spent most of the time competing with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 1 seed. Although the Bucks edged them out to finish top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Celtics finished a close second, being just one game back, finishing with a winning record of 57-25 which was also good enough for second overall in the entire NBA.

NBA statistics – Boston Celtics record (since the 2018-19 season) Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .598 112.2 107.8 Lost Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2019-20 .667 113.3 107.0 Lost Eastern Conference Finals 2020-21 .500 114.0 112.5 Lost Eastern Conference First-Round 2021-22 .622 114.4 106.9 Lost Finals 2022-23 .695 118.0 111.5 Lost Eastern Conference Finals All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

According to the NBA’s Advanced Statistics, the Celtics ranked fourth overall in points scored during the regular season, averaging 117.9 points per game. On top of that, they ranked sixth overall for three-point percentage, converting 37.7% of their shots from deep.

Furthermore, per ESPN’s Hollinger Team Statistics, Boston ranked third overall in offensive efficiency with 115.7 behind only the Sacramento Kings with 117.0, respectively. On the defensive end of the ball, they also formed part of the top three of the league with a rating of 108.7, behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.

However, their playoff run was not as entirely straightforward. Despite ranking fourth in offensive efficiency with a rating of 116.1, they fell apart defensively with a rating of 112.9, the sixth-worst in the playoffs. Nevertheless, they compensated elsewhere, ranking highest in both effective field-goal percentage, shooting 56.0%, and true shooting percentage where they averaged 59.4% on their way to a thrilling seven game series against the Miami Heat, which unfortunately for them, they were on the losing side of.

With a new-look roster for next season, the hope is that the Boston Celtics, led by their superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, can translate their regular season performances into the post-season and overcome their recent playoff misfortunes as they look to win the Celtics their first NBA Finals since 2008.