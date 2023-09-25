Highlights Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has reportedly been "angry" at the front office since a failed trade agreement due to uncertainty about his elbow injury.

Brogdon is a valuable role player for the Celtics, known for his scoring ability and versatility on the court.

Despite Brogdon's desire to stay with the team, the Celtics may consider trading him for the right offer, but finding a trade partner for the reigning Sixth Man of the Year could be a challenge.

Before the Celtics officially acquired Kristaps Porzingis in June, there was an agreement in place between the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers that fell through because of uncertainty regarding Malcolm Brogdon’s elbow injury. When Brogdon caught word of this, he was reportedly very “angry” at the Celtics front office and the two sides have had little communication since. Brogdon has refused to get surgery on his elbow this offseason, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available to start the season. The Celtics could very well still trade him despite his wishes to stay with the team, but the question is who would trade for the reigning Sixth Man of the Year?

Malcolm Brogdon is one of the better role players in the NBA, averaging nearly 15 points per game on .484/.444/.870 shooting splits last season. With the loss of Marcus Smart, Brogdon is primed to be a significant factor for the Celtics bench success, playing alongside Derrick White. Brogdon is an excellent shooter and can score from just about anywhere on the floor. He provides an instant spark off the bench and has shown the ability to control the game and be a true point guard if need be. The 2016-17 Rookie of the Year is determined to stay with the Celtics and compete for a championship, but things could prove not to be fruitful.

Brooklyn Nets

Nets receive: Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 2nd-round pick (via CHI or NOP), 2024 2nd-round pick (via DAL)

Celtics Receive: Spencer Dinwiddie

Coming off a retooling season, the Brooklyn Nets are looking for a productive guard that compliments Mikal Bridges. Dinwiddie had a rough season after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks, shooting only 40% from the field, but has shown the ability to provide a scoring punch off the bench or even as a spot starter. With the Celtics having a great defense, they could look to get more offensive production from their lead guard, rather than the two-way abilities of Brogdon.

Miami Heat

Heat receive: Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser

Celtics receive: Kyle Lowry and 2026 2nd-round pick

With the Miami Heat reportedly edging closer to acquiring Damian Lillard, they could look to keep that momentum rolling and get a negative contract off their books. Lowry is owed nearly $30 million and can still contribute to a championship team's bench, providing leadership along the way. If the Celtics were to do this trade, they’d likely want multiple picks back, which the Heat don’t necessarily have.

Atlanta Hawks

Hawks receive: Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 2nd-round pick (via DAL), 2027 2nd-round pick (via ATL)

Celtics receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Mathews

The Celtics' guard spots are a little wonky. Both White and Brogdon can play both guard positions. This trade allows the Celtics to let White play the lead guard role that he excelled in last season. Bogdanovic, who can score the ball well as a shooting guard, provides that extra scoring punch that the Celtics lacked last season, as they scored the 10th fewest total bench points.

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets receive: Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser

Celtics receive: Gordon Hayward and 2027 1st-round pick (via CHA)

The Celtics severely lack forward depth after sending Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade. The only players listed at small forward for the Celtics are Oshae Brissett, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, and Jordan Walsh. A reunion with Hayward would benefit both sides, as his contract is far from pretty. Hayward is owed $31.5 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Charlotte will likely have to give at least one 1st-round pick to get rid of Hayward in this deal. Brogdon helps the Hornets and their atrocious guard depth. Lamelo Ball and Terry Rozier have carried far too much of the load to be sustainable. Adding Brogdon to help them throughout games would be extremely beneficial.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets receive: Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 2nd-round pick (via CHI or NOP), 2024 2nd-round pick (via DAL), 2027 2nd-round pick (via ATL)

Celtics receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeAndre Jordan and Reggie Jackson

The Denver Nuggets are still looking for some guard/forward help after letting Bruce Brown sign with the Indiana Pacers this offseason. Adding Brogdon could elevate them back to the championship conversation. The Nuggets led the league in bench points last year and the loss of Brown certainly will affect those numbers this year. Not only would Brogdon help on offense, he would fit perfectly in the Nuggets defensive scheme, as his versatility would be a great addition.

Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers receive: Malcolm Brogdon

Celtics receive: Robert Covington, Nicholas Batum, 2nd-round pick (via TOR)

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of, if not, the unluckiest teams in recent memory. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George haven’t been healthy for a full season in many years, and they continue to try and forget the trade that sent Shai-Gillgeous Alexander to the Thunder. Adding Brogdon to this Clippers team would help their scoring effectiveness from the backcourt and give Russell Westbrook some help to keep them in games. On the flip side, the Clippers would be getting rid of two forwards that aren’t really contributing much. Last season, Covington and Batum combined to average 12.1 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, and 7.3 rebounds per game. Batum and Covington would help to recreate what was lost when Boston traded Williams to Dallas earlier this offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers receive: Malcolm Brogdon

Celtics receive: D’Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers have a knack for taking forgotten or underrated players and turning them into solid NBA contributors. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the charge, the Lakers could be looking for some more quality depth, or even a starter, after D’Angelo Russell played abysmally in the playoffs. After signing Gabe Vincent and re-signing Austin Reaves, the Lakers are making it known that they value guard depth and Brogdon could be just the player they need to get over the hump in the postseason. Russell’s fit on the Celtics would be similar to his role with the Lakers, but the Celtics are more sound defensively so that could help him focus more on scoring and setting his teammates up.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder receive: Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 2nd-round pick (via SA), 2030 2nd-round pick (via DAL)

Celtics receive: Victor Oladipo, Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng

The Oklahoma City Thunder took a big leap last year, finally competing for a playoff spot after years of rebuilding. The Thunder could be looking to build off that momentum by adding Malcolm Brogdon to an already deep roster. For the Celtics, they would acquire Victor Oladipo, who is one of the most underrated two-way players in the league. Even after dealing with many injuries, Oladipo knows how to bounce back and still find a way to be a productive veteran. Wiggins is a very young player and more of a project at the moment. Ousmane Dieng is a sharpshooting forward who is also very young but could provide some value for the Celtics at that position.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks receive: Malcolm Brogdon

Celtics receive: Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks are at a bit of a crossroads. They made the blockbuster move with Brooklyn for Kyrie Irving, but then seemingly played worse after the deadline. Last season, Dallas went 5-11 in games that both Irving and Luka Doncic played together, and doubled down on the duo after signing Irving to a three-year extension. The Mavericks have lacked guard depth ever since they let Jalen Brunson sign with the Knicks and just never recovered from the loss. Adding Brogdon gives them that veteran help they need, and it allows the Celtics to get some much-needed wing depth in Tim Hardaway Jr.

Houston Rockets

Rockets receive: Malcolm Brogdon

Celtics receive: Kevin Porter Jr., 2024 1st-round pick (via BRK)

The Houston Rockets recently have their hands full with after Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. In the wake of this news, teams have been calling about Porter Jr.’s availability as a chance to get some extra draft capital in the process. The Celtics could really use the draft pick to reload or use it in another trade as they look to bolster a championship roster. Other teams have reportedly been offered Kevin Porter Jr., along with a slew of secondnd-round picks, but if Houston is getting a player of Brogdon’s caliber, they will have to give up the first-rounder instead.

