The 2023-24 NBA Playoff second-round action continues this week as we move into the latter stages of each series. One of the games from today's slate features the Boston Celtics hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 5 of this playoff series and why.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Info When Wed. May 15 Where 7:00 PM EST Time TD Garden Location Boston, MA TV TNT

Celtics vs. Cavaliers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Boston is the huge favorite heading into Game 5

The Celtics found themselves in a familiar scenario when they dropped Game 2 against the Cavaliers in this series. As was the case in their first-round series, the league's top team responded with two consecutive road wins, allowing them the opportunity to close out another series in five games.

Jayson Tatum led the charge with 33 points, along with 11 boards and five assists. This marked the second straight game in which he surpassed the 30-point mark.

Jaylen Brown finished with 27 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Jrue Holiday provided Boston with yet another all-around performance with 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Although this was the first time Boston's margin of victory was less than 13 points during the team's postseason run, being on the verge of making quick work of another opponent provided its own reward.

Meanwhile, in addition to Jared Allen being out with a rib injury, the Cavaliers were also without their leading scorer (Donovan Mitchell) in their Game 4 loss. Although they were short-handed, they put up a valiant effort. But in the end, it was not enough against an opponent with several players who can put up huge numbers on a given night.

In Mitchell's absence, Darius Garland produced his best scoring outing of the playoffs. He put up 30 points, handed out seven assists, and grabbed three rebounds.

Caris LeVert added 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Evan Mobley also scored 19 points along with nine rebounds, while Max Strus contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Despite the unfavorable outcome, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised his team for its effort.

“They laid it all out there,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of his team. “They gave us everything that they had. They competed at a high level. They played the game properly. I’m proud of the guys, the way they went out and scrapped and competed and gave ourselves a chance.” – J.B. Bickerstaff

Not only did Mitchell and Allen miss Game 4, but their status for the remainder of the series is also in question. Given that fact, the Celtics will more than likely close out the series on Thursday.

So, without further delay, let's take a deep dive into the betting trends for both teams.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Picks

The Spread

Following their consecutive road wins in Cleveland, the Celtics are a huge 15.5-point favorite going into Game 5 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 contests.

Cleveland is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents.

In their last 15 May games, the Cavaliers are 5-10 against the spread.

The Celtics are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 contests.

Boston is 4-1 ATS in its last five matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

Despite the Celtics being 3-5 against the spread when favored to win by 15.5 points or more this season, look for them to close this thing out in emphatic fashion against a respectable but short-handed opponent.

Prediction: Boston Celtics (-15.5)

Over/Under

At the time of this writing, the projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 205.5 points, but the line has recently moved to 204 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 12 times in the Cavaliers' last 18 contests against Eastern Conference teams.

12 times in the Cavaliers' last 18 contests against Eastern Conference teams. The OVER is 13-6 in the Celtics' last 19 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

is 13-6 in the Celtics' last 19 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston and Cleveland average a combined 233.3 points per contest, 29.3 points more than the projected 205.5 points for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams average 219.4 points, which is 15.4 points higher than the over/under total.

Prediction: OVER 204 points

Player Prop Bets

On the heels of his 30-point effort in Game 4, Darius Garland is the key player to watch for the Cavaliers. He currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Garland is averaging 17.7 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In seven games against the Celtics this season, Garland has averaged 19.1 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 16.1 points per outing.

points per outing. Garland has played against Eastern Conference teams 46 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 1 8.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents, Cleveland's point guard is averaging 18.7 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Garland has averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch. Prediction: Darius Garland OVER 19.5 points

Fresh off back-to-back 30-plus point outings, Jayson Tatum is the key player to watch for the Celtics in Game 2. He currently has -112 odds of scoring more than 29.5 points and -108 odds of finishing with less than 29.5 points.

Do his numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 26.6 points per game in 83 appearances.

points per game in 83 appearances. In seven games against the Cavaliers this season (including the playoffs), Tatum has averaged 26.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 24.2 points per outing.

points per outing. Tatum has played against Eastern Conference teams 55 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 26.5 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 matchups against Central Division opponents, the Celtics’ forward is averaging 26.5 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Tatum has averaged 23.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only twic times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only twic times during that stretch. Prediction: Jayson Tatum UNDER 29.5 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Final Picks