Key Takeaways Boston failed to make key moves in the offseason, hindering their chances of a repeat.

Other teams have significantly improved, providing more competition for the Celtics.

Injured stars like Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Julius Randle will return, posing a threat to Boston's title defense.

After a 2023-24 NBA Championship season for the Boston Celtics , many fans expect them to repeat their dominant run.

However, there are multiple reasons why this likely won't happen, and it has to do with both decisions from the Celtics front office and other teams.

Boston Failed to Make Any Key Moves in the Offseason

The Celtics stayed quiet, which might not have been the best choice

The NBA offseason is the ideal time when franchises make their biggest key moves and improve their rosters for the following season. For some reason, the Celtics didn't take advantage of this period as they didn't make a single rotation transaction during that past summer.

Even though they won the 2023-24 NBA Championship and could still be considered the best overall team on paper, a team is unlikely to win consecutive rings with the same roster they had the previous season.

It also seems like an arrogant decision that Boston had the leverage to make moves but chose not to because they believe they're set to repeat as champs.

While other teams made key acquisitions to improve, Boston re-signed players who were on expiring contracts and didn't bring in any new assets aside from the 2024 NBA Draft .

Even then, the Celtics had the last overall pick in the first round and a very late pick in the second round, which means that neither Baylor Scheierman nor Anton Watson will affect the team this coming season.

Although they still have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA today, with Derrick White , Jrue Holiday , Jaylen Brown , Jayson Tatum , and Kristaps Porzingis , not making any key transactions has resulted in zero improvements on their bench.

Brown and Tatum are the team's two biggest stars, and Brown had a massive involvement in winning the 2023-24 NBA Championship for the Celtics. Last season, they didn't have a single bench player put up double-digit numbers in scoring, rebounding, and assists, which resulted in them having to rely on their starters much more.

They could have changed that this offseason by signing solid pieces that would have fit well in the rotation, but decided not to. One key injury and the Celtics could find themselves scrambling.

Eastern Conference Teams Are After the Celtics

Several East teams made strides this summer

Close

With the Boston Celtics not taking up any possible opportunities in the 2024 NBA offseason, it allowed for other teams to do just that. This has led to many teams in the East improving massively from the previous season and will result in more competition for the Celtics in 2024-25.

2023-24 Eastern Conference Standings Seed Team Record 1 Boston Celtics 64-18 2 New York Knicks 50-32 3 Milwaukee Bucks 49-33 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 48-34 5 Orlando Magic 47-35 6 Indiana Pacers 47-35 7 Philadelphia 76ers 47-35 8 Miami Heat 46-36

The New York Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges to reunite him with Jalen Brunson and his fellow Villanova boys. The Knicks were ravaged by injuries last season. But with a clean bill of health, they should be in line to be Boston's biggest threat in the East.

Not to be outdone are the Philadelphia 76ers , who made a huge move in the 2024 offseason by signing All-Star forward Paul George. He is one of the best shooting forwards in the league, and his great defensive ability from both the perimeter and interior is another reason why he is one of the most skilled players today.

His addition to the All-Star pairing of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey has cemented Philadelphia with arguably the best big three in the NBA.

Along with the Knicks, they could also be a team that can dethrone Boston this season.

With a superstar tandem in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard , it's hard to count out the Milwaukee Bucks in the mix. Like New York and Philly, Milwaukee also did not stand pat this offseason. Though the Bucks didn't make any big splash, they addressed their weaknesses around the edges by signing Gary Trent Jr. , Taurean Prince , and Delon Wright .

Western Conference Teams Also Got Better

The competition out West also got much stiffer