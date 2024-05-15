Highlights The Boston Celtics are on the verge of reaching the ECF with a deep roster and a dominant regular season record.

Kristaps Porzingis' injury has so far not derailed Boston's path; Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have each stepped up in the playoffs.

The Celtics are thought to have an edge in the playoffs, but potential fatigue could cause concerns for deeper run.

The Boston Celtics are now just one win away from securing their place in the Eastern Conference Finals, having jumped out to a 3-1 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This comes despite one of their NBA All-Stars, Kristaps Porzingis, suffering a non-contact calf injury in the first round of the 2023–24 playoffs, and he hasn’t featured since.

Nonetheless, league insider Mark Medina still feels the Celtics have a ‘relatively smooth path’ to the NBA Finals and be the representative of the Eastern Conference.

Looking To Close Out the Series

Only need to win once in three attempts to make the ECF

It is no surprise that the Celtics are on the precipice of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for a third consecutive season, with a squad that features an abundance of superstar talent, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, some veteran All-Stars in Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, while there have been some rising stars such as Derrick White, who has excelled in his starting role, particularly in the post-season.

Entering the 2023-24 regular season campaign, Boston were one of the leading favorites for the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy, and they spent the year proving exactly that, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the Association, and becoming the only team to lose fewer than 20 games, finishing with a 64-18 record.

They also finished the regular season as the most efficient team, outscoring their opponents by 11.7 points per 100 possessions – the only team in the NBA to have a double-digit net efficiency.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Regular Season Post-Season Statistic League Rank Statistic League Rank ORTG 122.2 1st 117.8 3rd DRTG 110.6 2nd 105.5 3rd NRTG 11.7 1st 12.3 1st EFG% 57.8 2nd 56.0 2nd PIE 55.5 1st 56.4 2nd

So, it was no surprise when they dispatched a Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat in five games in the opening round of the playoffs, and many were expecting a similar return in their semi-final bout against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, after an injury to Latvian forward Porzingis – which hasn’t entirely ruled him out of the playoffs yet - doubts were cast over whether this would hinder any potential run to the NBA championship, though as it stands, they now hold a 3-1 series lead over the Cavaliers, who have injury concerns of their own.

Doubts over Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell’s availability for game five after he was ruled out of game four with a calf injury, as well as Jarrett Allen having been unable to suit up at all this series due to a right rib contusion, now leaves the Celtics just one win away from progressing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics still have ‘relatively smooth path’ to NBA Finals

In the wake of Porzingis’ absence, Medina argues that as long as his injury isn’t playoff ending – which it isn’t suspected to be – then the Celtics will still be able to reach the Finals quite comfortably.

Where the journalist is hesitant, though, is which teams they will have the edge over in the Western Conference, believing they have the advantage over anyone except the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets.

“Porzingis, since two years ago, has done a lot of different work as far as his different workout regimens, with stretching and his strength training to maximize losing weight, putting less pressure on his joints and hips to be better with his health. But the reality is, he's had an injury history for a reason. So with that caveat aside, assuming it's not play-off ending, the Celtics will still get to the Finals, and it's going to still be a relatively smooth path. I have more question marks on who they face in the Western Conference - where they'll get the edge. My edge still goes to the Denver Nuggets, but if they face Minnesota [Timberwolves] or Oklahoma City [Thunder], my edge will go to Boston.”

Celtics may have to navigate through ‘war of attrition’

The only concern Medina does have, though, is whether Porzingis’ injury, in the short term, wares down his teammates too soon in terms of fatigue and overall health, which could pose some problems later down the line, especially as they theoretically play stronger teams the deeper they progress into the playoffs.

“In the short term, this can be a concern about just the war of attrition, and how much tougher their road to the NBA Finals could get. I still think they get to the NBA Finals, but it wouldn't be as seamless, and those things can add up once you get to the championship, because at the end of the day, it's all about who's the healthiest and most effective."

Dominant Post-Season Run… Thus Far

Tatum and Brown have each raised their offensive output

The Celtics have found most of their success both in the regular season and the playoffs, through their two leading stars in Tatum and Brown.

Together, when sharing the court in the post-season, they have combined for 61.4 points at a 46.4 percent shooting clip, and 33.2 percent from behind the three-point line, 25.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.9 blocks.

But, when breaking their performances down individually, they have each stepped up their production so far in the conference semi-finals, likely due to taking on additional workloads in the light of Porzingis' injury.

This is particularly evident in Tatum's case, whereby his usage percentage leaped from 25.3 percent in the first round of the playoffs, up to 32.3 percent.

In contrast, Brown has seen his usage rate decline ever so slightly, going from 31.7 percent in the series against the Heat, to 27.9 percent in the Cavs series.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - 2023-24 Post-Season Series Splits Category Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown vs. Heat vs. Cavs vs. Heat vs. Cavs PPG 21.8 27.3 22.8 26.5 RPG 10.4 10.5 7.0 6.8 APG 5.4 5.5 2.2 1.8 FG% 41.6 41.9 52.2 61.2 3PT% 29.0 23.1 32.1 44.4

Nonetheless, they have both improved their scoring numbers, with Porzingis' 12.3 points from an efficient 40.0 percent from downtown, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game a huge loss that the Celtics needed to fill.

With that in mind, Tatum is averaging 5.5 points more per contest this series than the last, though he has struggled even more with his three-ball shooting efficiency, converting at a lowly rate of 23.1 percent.

For context, he is a career 35.1 percent shooter from distance in the playoffs.

Brown has also improved his nightly points tally by an average of 3.7 points, but he has been much more efficient from the field, shooting a team-high 61.2 percent, up almost 10 percent from his conversion rate in the first round against Miami.

Derrick White has seen the biggest spike in output, though, and throughout the playoffs has averaged a career-high 18.2 points at 50/43/88 shooting splits.

With the sheer plethora of talent available to the Celtics, both offensively and defensively, it is still hard to bet against them being the favorites to prevail over the other teams remaining in the 2023-24 playoffs, injuries or not, but there are still some strong contenders remaining, so like anything in sport, success is not always a given.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.