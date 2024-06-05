Highlights Kristaps Porzingis is the X-Factor for the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Porzingis brings offensive versatility to Boston with his elite outside shooting and post presence.

Porzingis' history with Dallas adds extra spice and motivation for the Latvian to beat his former team.

After a grueling two months of playoff basketball, the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks remain as the two protagonists vying for the 2024 NBA championship. As the playoffs have shown, there is a lot that goes on in a seven-game bloodbath in the playoffs. Everything, of course, begins with the star players.

The Mavericks boast perhaps the best player in the NBA Finals in Luka Dončić. With Kyrie Irving beside him, Boston will have its hands full in trying to contain what Stan Van Gundy has coined as the best offensive backcourt in NBA history.

The 64-win Celtics, meanwhile, have been far and away the best team in basketball all season long. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the undisputed faces of the team, Boston boasts perhaps the best supporting cast in the NBA.

Certainly, the majority of the Finals narratives will circle around the Celtics and Mavericks' star duos. But as both teams have displayed over the last couple of months, high-level support is a key ingredient in winning in the playoffs.

For the Celtics to raise banner No. 18 at TD Garden, Tatum and Brown must perform at their best. But they will also need an X-factor to step up if they want to topple Dončić, Irving, and this inspired Mavericks squad in the NBA Finals.

Celtics X-Factor in the NBA Finals: Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis hasn't seen the floor since Game 4 of Boston's first-round series against the Miami Heat. He suffered a non-contact injury and was officially diagnosed with a soleus strain. Porzingis has spent the last month recovering from his injury as the Celtics have trodden the previous two rounds without their starting center.

Kristaps Porzingis Stats — 2023-24 Regular Season PPG 20.1 RPG 7.2 BPG 1.9 FG% 51.6% 3P% 37.5%

Nonetheless, Boston has been just fine without him and has had no trouble breezing through the playoffs on its way to the Finals. Shortly after Porzingis went down, the Celtics took care of the Miami Heat in Game 5. They also eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, before sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite going 9-1 in the postseason without the Latvian, the Celtics will need Porzingis to be, not just available, but be the difference-maker if Boston wants to hang its 18th championship banner. The Celtics are in for a tall task in the Finals against Dončić, Irving, and the Mavs, and they will need every advantage they can get to topple the Western Conference champs. Porzingis should be that advantageous game-changer in the Finals.

What Porzingis Brings to the Celtics

Porzingis was Boston's third-leading scorer in the regular season

Al Horford has done a good job holding down the fort in the starting lineup for the Celtics without Porzingis. But the 28-year-old provides a whole different dimension for the Celtics, especially offensively. With averages of 20.1 points per game during the regular season, he is a more potent offensive weapon than the 38-year-old.

Boston's affinity with shooting three-pointers is no secret. They were the only team in the NBA to average over 40 threes per game during the regular season, and they are launching nearly 40 a night throughout the playoffs. But not only is the volume there, the efficiency is as well.

Boston Celtics Three-Point Shooting — 2023-24 Category Regular Season Playoffs 3PM 16.5 14.6 3PA 42.5 39.8 3P% 38.8% 36.8%

The slower pace of the playoffs and likewise, Porzingis' absence, has slightly decreased Boston's frequency from beyond the arc. As a more willing shooter and aggressive offensive player, he is someone the Mavericks defense needs to worry about because he also presents a matchup problem for Dallas offensively.

The twin tower tandem of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford has been huge for the Mavs throughout the playoffs. But they could have their work cut out for them in this series, especially if Porzingis is healthy and whole.

As big men, Lively and Gafford are wired to protect the paint. They could have trouble dealing with a willing, quick-trigger sniper like Porzingis, who will likely get a healthy dose of pick-and-pop looks.

While Boston likes to incorporate its five-out system, Porzingis' also adds another dynamic to its offense. The Celtics give Porzingis a steady diet of high-post looks, where he can go to work and, most of the time, shoot over smaller defenders. They usually get the Latvian at the mid-post on switches, which creates an advantage for Porzingis and the Celtics.

The result is typically an easy Porzingis shot, where he shoots over a smaller guy and doesn't even see the contest. If the defense sends another man, the Latvian is more than willing to swing the rock that will eventually find one of Boston's four other snipers open from beyond the arc.

Porzingis' Status for Game 1

How Porzingis looks out there should be worth monitoring

Porzingis is reportedly expected to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals after completing several scrimmages over the past week. But while that may be terrific news for Boston, the Celtics won't really know how the center looks like health-wise until he steps on the floor.

While Porzingis provides a major advantage for the Celtics on the offensive end, the Mavs will likely look to challenge and make him work defensively, especially since he will be coming off an injury.

Regardless of his health, the Mavericks are going to hunt Porzingis on the defensive side of the floor anyway. Look for the Mavs to run actions that will get Doncic or Irving on the 7-foot-2 center on the perimeter. Porzingis isn't particularly the most mobile big man out there, so the two dynamic Mavericks guards should present a matchup problem for Boston regardless.

Dallas will surely test whether the former Maverick is ready to be out there and this should give Boston an early barometer of just where Porzingis is at health-wise.

Calf strains are typically tough to deal with, as they could eventually be aggravated if not treated properly. But if the Celtics staff deems him ready enough to play in such a competitive and big stage like the NBA Finals, he should be able to go 100 percent.

History between Porzingis and Dallas

Porzingis had a less than ideal tenure with the Mavericks

While the on-court intangibles are most crucial, the off-court stuff just adds a little bit more spice to the 2024 NBA Finals. Porzingis is one of the two stars in this series who will be facing his former team, the other being Kyrie Irving.

Porzingis played three-and-a-half seasons in Dallas. Though there was some optimism initially when they paired him alongside Dončić, his tenure didn't particularly go as he planned.

Porzingis didn't particularly fit well and didn't play to expectations when he was with the Mavs. Likewise, he reportedly had qualms with the way he was used in the Dallas offense. Regardless, Porzingis just did not work out in Dallas and both sides eventually moved on. Fittingly so, they find themselves going up against each other on the biggest stage.

With all that said, Porzingis should enter this series with extra motivation. This added fuel should only ignite more fire in the Latvian to take down the team that traded him just a couple of years ago.