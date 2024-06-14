Highlights The Boston Celtics are employing a defensive strategy against Dončić and Irving to limit effectiveness.

The Celtics are focusing on taking away corner threes, forcing other Maverick players to step up.

By maintaining disciplined defense of the stars, the Celtics are suffocating the Mavericks' offense.

Following Wednesday night's seven-point victory, the Boston Celtics are now 3-0 up on the Dallas Mavericks, and just one win away from hoisting up their first Larry O'Brien trophy since 2008.

Although the Celtics were pinned as heavy favorites heading into the series, and the season in general, the level of dominance displayed in this series has been unexpected. And it's a result of their defensive schemes.

They've held the Mavericks to fewer than 100 points in all three games thus far, and are forcing them to less than 30 percent from three. So how are they stopping one of the hottest offensive teams in the league?

Staying Disciplined On The Mavericks' Stars

The Celtics are limiting the effectiveness of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving

The Celtics have employed a specific defensive strategy against the Mavericks, specifically on Luka Dončić. They're opting not to double, and instead are allowing him to score in isolation. He's shooting the ball well as a result, averaging just under 30 points per game this series, on 47 percent shooting.

However, as a result of not sending help to Dončić, the Celtics are taking the rest of the Mavericks' role players out of the game. He's averaging just six assists this series, and just shy of ten potential assists. He hasn't been able to be the same type of playmaker as he was in prior series, and it's taking away rhythm for the rest of the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic 2024 NBA Postseason Assist Stats Round APG AST Points Created Potential Assists Western Conference First Round 8.8 21.4 14.0 Western Conference Semi-Finals 8.7 22.8 15.0 Western Conference Finals 8.2 19.8 13.6 NBA Finals 6.0 14.3 9.7

On the other hand, they're opting to help Kyrie Irving a lot more. Irving hasn't had a great series as a result of the Celtics' tight-knit defense. He's taken the second most closely guard shot attempts these Finals, only behind Jayson Tatum. He's averaging just under four field goal attempts per game this series where his defender is within four feet of him, meaning 17 percent of his field goals are considered tightly guarded.

This is reflected in his Game 1 and Game 2 performances, where he scored just 12 and 16 points respectively, on a combined 35 percent field goal percentage. He did recover in Game 3 with a great shooting performance, but the damage had already been done for the first two games. By limiting Irving's scoring and Dončić's playmaking, the Celtics have suffocated the Mavericks' offense.

Taking Away The Corner Three

The Dallas Mavericks have only attempted fourteen corner threes so far

Without doubling on Dončić, the Celtics removed the threat of the corner three. The Mavericks have averaged the second-most corner three attempts this postseason, and have been converting them at the third-highest rate. This success has allowed the Mavericks to dominate offensively throughout the playoffs.

The Celtics have essentially nullified this from the Mavericks. Dallas has only attempted fourteen total corner threes so far this series, compared to Boston's 44. No easy shots mean that it's tougher for the Dallas role players to find their groove. P.J. Washington, who was huge for the team in the Conference Semi-Finals, has largely been struggling to find the same effectiveness here in the finals.

Prior to Game 3, Washington had only made one three in the first two games combined. Beyond him and Dallas's two stars, no Maverick is averaging double-digit points this series.

Without consistent shooting on the offensive end, a lot of Maverick possessions end up forced and stagnant. In the above possession, Dončić forces up a tightly contested three in isolation. That's definitely a shot that he can make, and has made many times before, but the Celtics are okay with it.

He's bound to tire out eventually, and Boston has made the conscious effort to allow Dončić his shots while taking away everyone else's opportunity. Even if Dončić is shooting exceptionally well, Boston is banking on the fact that he can't do it all alone, and they've been capitalizing off of that.