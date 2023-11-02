Highlights Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid in 2024, scored two stunning goals for Palmeiras in their league match against Botafogo.

Botafogo co-owner, John Textor, embarked on an anger-fuelled rant post-match as he believes his side were cheated out a win in their 4-3 defeat against Palmeiras as he claimed that the end result was part of ongoing ‘corruption’ in the league.

Textor, who also boasts co-ownership over Crystal Palace and Lyon, was aggrieved by a red card picked up by central defender Adryelson in the 76th minute. After that, the American’s outfit capitulated and conceded three strikes to lose the all-important Brazil Serie A encounter at the Braulio da Silva Machado.

In a top-of-the-table clash between the two Brazilian giants where all three points was the only option, Textor and the rest of the Botafogo higher-ups had every right to be aggrieved given the final outcome. The home side took charge early on and found themselves three goals to the good courtesy of Carlos Eduardo, Tche Tche and Junior Santos as they look poised to extend their cushion at the summit of the Brazilian topflight.

A dramatic second-half comeback inspired by 17-year-old Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, sealed the victory deep into stoppage time as Palmeiras reigned victorious. Jose Lopez and Murilo Cerqueira may have bagged on the occasion, too, but it was the coveted Brazil superstar that – deservedly – earned all the plaudits. Though, Endrick’s dazzling display was much to the disappointment of Textor.

Endrick phenomenal performance vs Palmeiras

Breaking a 106-year record by becoming the youngster player in Palmeiras’ history to score a goal in a senior setting, all eyes were then on Endrick to become Brazil’s next great. And while his highlights from a charity match set the football circle alight, his goals from his latest outing against Botafogo have gone viral for all the right reasons.

Not only did he spark his side back into life with a trio of goals in the 50th and 84th minute, respectively, but his overall game play was enough to make your mouth water. In the clip below, the South American teenage prodigy picks the ball up and makes a beeline towards the opposition goal with just one thought in his mind: cause a nuisance. Amid the hustle and bustle of Botafogo’s seasoned professionals, the cool-headed nature of the youngster allowed him to glide past a sea of black and white shirts. You can view it – in all its glory – below:

Not content with one stunning strike, though, Endrick then one-upped himself later in the second half. With Botafogo down to ten men and the ball dropping out of the air, he shapes to shoot before taking an unbelievable touch to control the ball. The prodigy then unleashes a shot, sending fans inside the stadium and online into a frenzy. One clip on X (formerly Twitter) captioned the goal: “Endrick. That is out of this world special.”

Textor’s explosive rant over Botafogo red card

However, Palmeiras' comeback did not sit well with Botafogo's owner Textor. In unique circumstances, the senior club official was interviewed on TV after the game, and did not hold back at all.

“The whole world saw it, that is not a red card. He got the ball first. If it’s even a foul, I’m not sure. It’s not a red card and he changed the game. “This is corruption. This is a theft. Please fine me Ednaldo [Rodrigues], but you need to resign tomorrow morning. That’s what needs to happen – this championship has become a joke. Nobody deserves this, these players for Palmeiras, they don’t want to win this way. We don’t want to lose this way, but it’s been five games in a row,” he complained.

He then turned to the victorious Palmeiras players as they made their way off the pitch following their 4-3 win. Angered as he was, he still managed to congratulate them for beating his side, but continued to blame Ednaldo, President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), for corrupting a game that held such important consequences.

“Gentlemen, you played a good game. It’s not your fault, but this is f***ing corruption, this has to change. Ednaldo, you need to resign for the good of the game. It has to be over now. This is theft. Fine me, you can red card me. It’s my stadium, I’ll still be here.”

He does not mince his words at all in the interview, which you can check for yourselves here. Although Botafogo remain top of the table, their lead over Palmeiras has now been cut to just three points heading into the final few matches of the season. Textor will be hoping that his club can hold on to secure a third Serie A title and qualify for the Copa Libertadores group stage.