Botafogo secured their first Copa Libertadores title with a 3-1 victory over Atletico Mineiro, despite playing most of the match with 10 men after former Inter Miami midfielder Gregore was sent off just 30 seconds into the game at the Monumental Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The match kicked off at full throttle, as Gregore was shown a red card for serious foul play on Fausto Vera, leaving the Atletico player with a bleeding head after being struck by a flying kick, barely giving fans time to settle into their seats. Atlético Mineiro sought to capitalize on their numerical advantage, pressing forward with Hulk and Deyverson leading the attack.

Despite the pressure, though, it was Botafogo who struck first in the 35th minute against the run of play. Thiago Almada delivered a precise pass to Luiz Henrique, who confidently slotted the ball into the net. Seven minutes later, and they managed to extend their lead when Luiz Henrique was brought down by Everson in an attempt to claim the ball.

Following a VAR review, former Manchester United full-back Alex Telles stepped up and calmly converted the penalty, making it 2-0. And while Mineiro's hopes were given a lifeline shortly after when Eduardo Vargas headed home from a Hulk corner, Junior Santos would put the game to bed in the dying moments to also ensure Botafogo earned a place in the expanded 2025 Club World Cup in the United States.

Gregore's Red Card Inside 30 Seconds

The occasion went straight to the Brazilian midfielder's head

Gregore has his lucky stars to thank after his early dismissal didn't cost his teammates their first Copa Libertadores - the South American version of the Champions League. The incident that saw him fall foul of Facundo Figueroa came after one of Botafogo's defenders attempted to clear the ball forward.

It only reached the halfway line though, with Gregore attempting to bring the ball under control. But he did so with his studs raised up, which meant he caught Mineiro star Fausto Vera on the top of the head. Vera was left sprawled on the ground and the game was paused for several minutes while he was treated for the horror tackle.

As medics tended to Vera, referee Figueroa reached into his pocket and brandished a red card for Gregore. Although the midfielder had gestured with his hand in a 'calm down' motion following the tackle, it looked as though it would be himself who would cost Botafogo against the 2013 winners.

Nevertheless, a victory seemed written in the stars, as the emotional full-time scenes meant the incident was quickly forgotten about. It now means the Brazilian side have lifted both the league title and continental honour this season.