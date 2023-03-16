Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara could have an 'outside chance' of returning to action this weekend, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old missed Villa's draw away to West Ham last time out and Unai Emery will be desperate for his return this weekend.

Aston Villa injury news - Boubacar Kamara

Kamara, who earns £150,000-a-week at Villa, was signed on a free transfer at the beginning of the season.

The former Marseille man had already missed six games through injury earlier on in the campaign, as per Transfermarkt, so when Kamara went down against Crystal Palace and missed their next fixture against West Ham, Villa fans could have been fearing the worst.

Villa won once in six games without Kamara earlier on in the season, so it's clear to see how much of an influential player he is in Emery's side.

Emery spoke to the media ahead of Villa's trip to West Ham last week, confirming the 23-year-old would miss the game in the capital.

He said: "Kamara is not ready for Sunday but he is going well. I was speaking to him (Friday) morning and it’s going well, but not enough for Sunday.”

What has Dinnery said about Kamara?

Dinnery hasn't ruled out a return for Kamara this weekend, but Emery may opt to stay patient and allow the French midfielder more time to recover with the international break approaching.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I wouldn't rule out the possibility of an outside chance of returning this weekend, but if you've got to err on the side of caution - beginning of April after the international break.

"This comes at a good time and is an opportunity for these players to rest up and ensure that they are 100% ahead of the final stretch of games, which could be so important for a lot of teams."

How has Kamara played this season?

No player with more than five Premier League starts has a higher points-per-game than Kamara in the Aston Villa squad, emphasising his importance in this side, as per FBref.

Kamara averages 2.5 tackles, 1.1 clearances and 5.4 duels won per game, whilst also keeping things ticking over from deep, with a 90% pass accuracy inside his own half, as per Sofascore.

With Villa facing struggling Bournemouth at home this weekend, saving Kamara until after the international break could be a sensible option for Emery ahead of their trip to Chelsea in early April.