Most players dream of getting an international call-up and getting the chance to represent their country.

But Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara will look back on his most recent time with France with frustration.

The 23-year-old cut his honeymoon short to join up with the team, a decision that does not seem worth it in hindsight after he played no minutes at all.

The midfielder has already made three appearances for Les Blues but was a late addition to the squad for their European Championship qualifiers.

An injury to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot had opened up a space in the team which needed to be filled, and Didier Deschamps selected the Premier League midfielder.

Kamara called up straight after his wedding

But the France manager had called Kamara right at the start of his first holiday as a married man.

The ceremony had taken place at the end of the Premier League season, and the Frenchman was away with his wife, Coralie Porrovecchio, when he received the news.

In fact, his partner had uploaded a picture to Instagram before he got the call to celebrate the start of their honeymoon.

Nevertheless, Kamara did not elect to turn down Deschmaps, ending the trip early so that he could join the squad at Clairefontaine.

That prompted Porrovecchio to make another Instagram post, this time one of her new husband with his luggage, along with the caption: “Holiday’s over.”

She later added another post which said, “I am not sure whether to laugh or cry.”

Kamara plays no minutes after cancelling honeymoon

In the end, though, Kamara would have been better off staying on his honeymoon. Because he played no minutes at all during France’s games.

He was named on the bench in the first match against Gibraltar, failing to make an appearance in the 3-0 victory.

And things proved to be the same against Greece, with Deschamps choosing not to bring on the Aston Villa man in their 1-0 victory.

Probably not what Kamara had in mind when he decided to cut his trip short…

What next for France and Kamara?

Two victories for France extended their perfect record in the European Championship qualifiers.

Four wins from four games puts them at the top of Group B with 12 points, six ahead of second-place Greece.

They do not have another match until September though when they face Ireland.

Kamara and his teammates will now disband for their summer break before the midfielder reports back for pre-season training with Aston Villa.

No doubt that he will be using some of the time to rearrange his honeymoon.