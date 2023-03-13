Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara has ‘responded really well to treatment’ after picking up an ankle problem, injury expert Ben Dinnery has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old was forced off the field just before the hour mark against Crystal Palace earlier this month following a strong challenge from Cheick Doucouré.

Aston Villa injury news – Boubacar Kamara

Villa manager Unai Emery gave a positive update on Kamara’s condition ahead of the draw with West Ham United over the weekend, stating that his issues is ‘not too serious’.

“Boubacar is not ready for Sunday, but he’s going well. He was speaking with the doctor this morning and he’s doing well. It’s not too serious,” revealed the Spanish tactician.

“His return depends, two weeks out maybe is long for Kamara himself. He was playing well and is important. We are going to check with each match. He will not be involved on Sunday but, next week, we’ll have a look. But he’s doing OK.”

Emery brought winger Leon Bailey into the starting XI to replace Kamara for the trip to the London Stadium in a bold move that nearly paid dividends.

It remains to be seen if the defensive-minded dynamo can return to full fitness in time to face Bournemouth ahead of the international break, although the early signs are encouraging.

What has Dinnery said about Kamara?

Dinnery has told GMS that Kamara was ‘never likely’ to feature against West Ham but that he has reacted well to the rehabilitation he has received so far.

He said: “I think initial prognosis was that it didn't look great and there were fears that maybe it could be a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“But he responded really well to treatment, and there was even maybe an outside suggestion that he could have been involved this weekend, although, realistically, that was never likely.”

How has Kamara been playing?

Kamara joined Villa on a free transfer from Marseille in the summer, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal worth £100,000-per-week.

The France international may not grab the headlines with goals and assists, but his underlying numbers highlight the telling contribution he makes to Emery’s charges.

As per WhoScored, Kamara has averaged 2.5 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, and 0.6 blocks per Premier League outing so far this season, placing him in the top four among his teammates for each metric.

Emery, therefore, will surely be hoping he can call upon Kamara once again sooner rather than later as he looks to continue his progress in the west Midlands.