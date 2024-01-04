Highlights Newcastle United may need to sign a new striker due to injuries to Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

The Magpies have been linked with Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia, who has been on their radar for a while.

Eddie Howe's future as Newcastle's manager could be in question, with rumors of a potential replacement already being discussed.

Newcastle United could be in the market for a new striker this month, with Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia linked with a move to St James' Park, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the prospect of a new centre-forward arriving before the deadline.

Signing a new number nine might not appear like an immediate priority for the Magpies considering they have both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, but the attacking duo have suffered with injuries so far this season. Eddie Howe's side have endured a difficult start to the campaign, so reinforcements this month wouldn't be a surprise.

The North East outfit have to be wary of the Premier League's financial regulations after some hefty spending over the last few years, so it will be about finding the right deal during the winter window if they are to bring in new additions.

Newcastle have a problem in attack

Through the campaign, Isak and Wilson have both spent spells on the treatment table and neither player has started more than 11 Premier League games. As a result, signing a striker could be one of their priorities this month, and the Magpies have been linked with a host of forwards.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Newcastle are one of the sides who are interested in signing Salernitana's Dia in the January transfer window. Back in December, sporting director Dan Ashworth was in attendance to watch Dia in action against AC Milan. Wolverhampton Wanderers were close to signing Dia on loan in the summer with a view of a permanent transfer for a fee of around £19m - a reasonable fee if the Magpies can negotiate for the same price.

Boulaye Dia - Salernitana stats Stats Output Appearances 47 Goals 20 Assists 6 Yellow cards 5 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 19/12/2023

Reports in Italy have even suggested that the 27-year-old could have played his last game for the Serie A side. The Senegalese international is currently out injured and is in a fight to regain full fitness to represent his country at the African Cup of Nations, and there's every chance he will secure a departure away from Salernitana before the deadline.

The Magpies may have another priority when it comes to reinforcements due to Sandro Tonali's ban leaving them short in midfield, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if they dipped into the market to bring in another striker.

Dean Jones - Newcastle do want a striker

Jones has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle do want to bring in a striker during the winter window. The journalist adds that Dia is a player that the Magpies have had their eye on for quite some time now, so it's not really a surprise that Howe's recruitment team are continuing to monitor him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's not really a surprise that they've been monitoring Boulaye Dia because they've had an eye on him for a little while now. Even before this all began and maybe beyond a year ago, for sure. It might even be two years to be honest that they've had an eye on Boulaye Dia as a young player at the time that they thought was going to break through. Obviously, he's getting into his late 20s now and you'd imagine, he is going to hit his prime soon. So if you're going to go after a player of this type then it's going to have to be in the next year. So it'd be interesting to see if they go there. They do want another striker because there's this fear that Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson could be out at the same time again."

Eddie Howe's future at St James' Park

Although injuries have hampered Howe's squad this term, there could be an argument that he's taken them as far as he can. The former Bournemouth manager had no Champions League experience before arriving at the club and hasn't been used to managing high-profile players.

Reports have suggested that the Newcastle owners are admirers of Roma manager Jose Mourinho and could look to appoint the experienced manager if they opt to part ways with Howe. Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club will have having conversations regarding Howe's potential replacement already, so he might have to turn things around quickly in 2024.