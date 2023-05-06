Chelsea mathematically secured their safety in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth and Blues fans couldn't help but see the funny side.

It was far from a vintage performance from Chelsea, but it was enough to earn Frank Lampard his first points since returning as interim manager.

Conor Gallagher opened the scoring for the Blues before Matias Vina levelled before half-time.

And though it appeared as though Lampard's side were destined for a 10th straight game without a win, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix both struck inside the last 10 minutes.

Chelsea safe from relegation

Given their torrid run of form leading into the game, there had been talk of Chelsea being relegated.

But Lampard's team are now 12 points clear of the drop and are guaranteed safety.

The win also pushes the Blues back up above Crystal Palace into 11th place.

Fans' brilliant reaction to Chelsea's win

You have to hand it to the travelling Chelsea away fans, who have continued to support their team even during this tough time.

Those that did make the trip to Bournemouth were not treated to a thrilling display by any means, but that didn't stop them from celebrating at full-time.

In fact, supporters even made light of the club's underwhelming season and joked about avoiding relegation.

"We are staying up, say were are staying up," fans can be heard chanting in a clip shared on social media.

Fairplay to the Chelsea faithful – sometimes you have to look on the bright side.

VIDEO: Chelsea fans chant 'We are staying up'

Lampard reacts to first win

After defeat to Arsenal earlier in the week, Lampard made a number of changes for the Bournemouth game - bringing in Gallagher, Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, Trevor Chalobah and Kai Havertz.

And his changes paid dividends, with Badiashile and Gallagher both on the scoresheet.

Speaking afterwards, Lampard said: "There are a few players finding their feet.

"Typically at Chelsea, one or two have fed into the group and now we have more. It's understandable that as a group finding rhythm and confidence can be difficult.

"This is a first step, it won't be plain sailing but there is talent there and the players need to come together to get us to where we want to be."

He added: "We came in off the back of a tough run, it's been a tough year and there is a lot work to do. But the performance and the result in isolation are really good, we deserved to win the game. It's a nice step forward for the lads."