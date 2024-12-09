Bournemouth have agreed a deal in principle to sign U.S. youth international center-back Matai Akinmboni from DC United , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is worth up to $2.5 million and D.C. retain a sell-on percentage, sources say.

Bournemouth had several bids rejected in the summer then the fall for Akinmboni, but have now found an agreement with D.C.

Akinmboni, 18, made 10 first team appearances this year as he continues his development. He has made 17 first team appearances and another 14 for the club's second team in his young career.

D.C. United has increased their development pipeline in recent years, highlighted by Kevin Paredes, who was transferred to VfL Wolfsburg . Griffin Yow (Westerlo) and Donovan Pines (Barnsley) also came through the academy in recent years, plus highly rated talents like Akinmboni and Teddy Ku-DiPietro are currently in the first team. Kristian Fletcher joined Nottingham Forest on loan this summer as well.

D.C. continue to be active in overhauling their squad and while they valued Akinmboni, they thought it was important to continue demonstrating that they will move young players to Europe when the deal makes sense for all.