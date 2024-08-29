Bournemouth have made a formal bid to sign U.S. youth international center back Matai Akinmboni from D.C. United, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Sources say the bid is below D.C.'s valuation. The English transfer window closes Friday evening, there's time for Bournemouth to continue talks.

Akinmboni, 17, has already made 17 first team appearances with D.C. United and another 14 with their second team. The U.S. youth international is a highly-rated talent.

D.C. United are also in talks to transfer academy product Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forest on loan with a purchase option as well as goalkeeper Tyler Miller to Swansea City.

D.C. United has increased their development pipeline in recent years, highlighted by Kevin Paredes, who was transferred to Wolfsburg. Griffin Yow (Westerlo) and Donovan PInes (Barnsley) also came through the academy in recent years, plus highly rated talents like Matai Akinmboni (photo below) and Teddy Ku-DiPietro are currently in the first team.

D.C. United are in the first season of a new era under GM Ally Mackay and head coach Troy Lesesne. They are completely overhauling the team, with 19 players having departed since the end of last season. Miller would be the 20th. This summer, D.C. signed midfielder Boris Enow, defender David Schnegg and forward Dom Badji. They currently sit bottom of a jumbled Eastern Conference, just two points below the playoff line.