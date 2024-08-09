Highlights Bournemouth are said to be frustrated with the timing of Tottenham's move for striker Dominic Solanke.

The new Premier League season is just a week away and the Cherries are on the brink of losing their main source of goals.

Solanke will become Bournemouth's record sale if Spurs trigger his £65million release clause.

Bournemouth are said to be annoyed with Tottenham over the timing of their swoop for talisman Dominic Solanke. Spurs are in advanced talks to sign Solanke, who scored 19 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last season.

Solanke has a £65million release clause in his current contract at Bournemouth, which expires in 2027, and Ange Postecoglou is keen to bolster his striking options a year on from losing Harry Kane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Kane's departure did not have the detrimental impact on Spurs that many had expected it to as Son Heung-min moved into a central position and scored 17 times to help the North London club to a fifth-place finish.

Postecoglou Keen to Bolster Strikeforce

Spurs lack out-and-out striker

However, Postecoglou wants to improve his strikeforce with the addition of Solanke as the Australian gears up for the beginning of the new Premier League season. Spurs begin their campaign away to newly promoted Leicester City on Monday, August 19, and Postecoglou will hope he can call on Solanke when that game comes around.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, could soon find themselves without their star player and The Mirror say that there is frustration at Bournemouth over Tottenham taking so long to formalise their interest in Solanke.

It is claimed that, while Bournemouth always knew that it was a possibility that Solanke would leave this summer, optimism was growing that he might stay for another season. However, that no longer looks to be the case and the Cherries may now face a late scramble to replace their main source of goals with just a week to go until their Premier League campaign gets under way.

The Mirror reports that, during private talks with current club Bournemouth, Solanke had always maintained that he would be open to leaving the club this summer should the right offer arrive.

What Iraola Said About Solanke

'He is a top professional'

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola told Sky Sports during an interview published on Thursday: “It’s obvious, Dom is the most important player for us. But the numbers are there. It’s not [just] about the goals, he helps us a lot in the build-up, the press. He doesn’t have big weaknesses for us, he makes us a much better team.

“I feel like he’s happy here. He’s already training with the group. We cannot control everything, we don’t know how the market is going to finish but whatever happens he is a top professional. He’ll be helping the team, I hope, for a lot of years.”

The Guardian reports that Solanke's pressing statistics and link-up play were what made him so appealing to Tottenham. At £65million, Solanke would comfortably be Bournemouth's biggest-ever sale after they received £40million from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake.